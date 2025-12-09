Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30

Japanese authorities on Tuesday lifted tsunami warnings hours after a strong 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan’s northeastern coast, shaking communities from Hokkaido to Aomori and Iwate prefectures.

Late Monday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) swiftly issued tsunami warnings after the quake struck offshore at 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT), alerting residents that waves could potentially reach up to three metres (10 feet).

Approximately 90,000 people evacuated as precautionary measures unfolded, with several ports along the coast detecting tsunami waves between 20 and 70 centimeters (7 to 27 inches). However, by early Tuesday, authorities downgraded tsunami warnings to advisories, and eventually lifted them altogether, with reports of no major damage, Reuters reported.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located 80 km (50 miles) off Aomori prefecture, at a depth of 54 km. In Hachinohe city, Aomori, the tremor hit with an intensity rated “upper 6” on Japan’s 1-to-7 seismic scale, which was strong enough to make standing or walking impossible without crawling.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed at a press briefing, “As of now, I have received reports of 30 people being injured and one fire.”

East Japan Railway promptly suspended some train services in the impacted region. The affected area had previously suffered catastrophic damage from the massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011. Additional delays are affecting northern Japan’s rail network, according to the operator.

The JMA extended advisories covering a broad swath from Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, all the way to Chiba prefecture near Tokyo. Residents were urged to remain vigilant, as a JMA official warned at a briefing: “There is a possibility that further powerful and stronger earthquakes could occur over the next several days.”

Meanwhile, operators at nuclear power plants managed by Tohoku Electric Power and Hokkaido Electric Power confirmed no irregularities post-quake. Though thousands of households lost electricity in the immediate aftermath, power was restored by Tuesday morning.

Japan remains on heightened alert as communities recover from this powerful seismic event, with authorities emphasising ongoing preparedness for potential aftershocks.