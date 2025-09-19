Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shraddha Kapoor Makes It Official With Rahul Mody Through Playful Instagram Post

After months of whispers and speculation, Shraddha Kapoor has finally confirmed her romance with writer Rahul Mody—and she did it in the most charming way possible.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 01:34 PM (IST)

On Thursday, the Stree 2 actress uploaded a quirky video where she gazes into the camera while Rahul mischievously zooms in and out on her face. At one point, Shraddha laughs and says, “hatt,” making the short clip all the more delightful.

The text overlay on the video read, “Koi aisa dhundo jo yeh nakhra utha paye," with Shraddha tagging Rahul directly. To top it off, she captioned the post, “Aisa ‘hatt’ sunne wala kis kiske paas hai???" The video quickly spread across social media, sparking a wave of reactions. Fans showered her with love, with one comment reading, “Nakhre nahi cuteness bolte hai isko," while another joked, “I immediately went to defend myself with a pillow."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

From rumoured couple to confirmed lovebirds

The actress and the writer first caught attention in early 2024 when they were spotted leaving a Mumbai dinner outing together. Since then, they have made several public appearances—ranging from the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to intimate private screenings.

Shraddha has often dropped playful hints about her relationship. In December, she shared a snapshot from a vada pav date with Rahul, silencing breakup chatter. Earlier, fans noticed her phone wallpaper featuring him, which further added fuel to the romance buzz.

Rahul, who has carved his niche as a scriptwriter, has kept a relatively low-key profile despite the spotlight. While he has refrained from speaking about their relationship, his steady presence beside Shraddha and her social media cues have already made their bond crystal clear.

What lies ahead for shraddha

Professionally, Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of Stree 2, which stormed the box office with an impressive Rs 857 crore global collection. Next, she will headline Nikhil Dwivedi’s much-awaited Naagin. The producer had teased fans earlier this year by posting a glimpse of the script on Makar Sankranti, signaling that the project is ready to roll.
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
