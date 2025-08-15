Shilpa Shetty Reacts As Raj Kundra Offers Kidney To Guru Premanand Maharaj, Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, recently travelled to Vrindavan, where they met spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. A video from their visit to the guru’s ashram in Mathura has been making waves on social media—particularly for a heartfelt gesture by Raj.

Raj Kundra’s Kidney Offer Surprises Shilpa Shetty

In the now-viral clip, Premanand Maharaj reveals that both his kidneys have failed and that he has been living with the condition for a decade. Hearing this, Raj Kundra responds by offering to donate one of his kidneys, a move that visibly surprises Shilpa.

Raj tells the guru, “I’ve been following you for the past two years. I have no questions because your videos always answer any doubts or fears I have. You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition, and if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours."

To this, Premanand Maharaj replies, “It’s enough for me that you stay happy. Until the call comes, we won’t leave this world because of a kidney. But I accept your goodwill from the heart."

During the same interaction, Shilpa asks the guru about the practice of chanting ‘Radha.’ Premanand Maharaj explains that it can help her overcome her personal troubles.

Shilpa Shetty’s Fraud Case

The video surfaced at a time when the couple’s names have appeared in reports alleging a ₹60 crore fraud. Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused them of cheating him between 2015 and 2023.

Responding to these allegations, their lawyer Prashant Patil issued a statement saying, “My clients deny all the allegations against them, which are purely civil in nature and have been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on 04/10/2024.”

Calling the case “baseless” and “malicious,” Patil claimed that evidence proving their innocence has been submitted to the police multiple times. “This is nothing but a baseless and malicious case aimed at maligning our clients, and appropriate action is being initiated from our side against the perpetrators,” he added.