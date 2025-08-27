Sharvari Wagh Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi In Morgaon, Shares Heartfelt Moments With Family

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSharvari Wagh Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi In Morgaon, Shares Heartfelt Moments With Family

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh marked Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with traditional celebrations in her hometown Morgaon, Maharashtra.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh, is an avid devotee of Lord Ganesha. With the festivities in town, Sharvari, like every year, is celebrating the festival at her hometown, Morgaon located in the interiors of Maharashtra.

The actress who is celebrating the occasion at Morgaon with her family, has been sharing a glimpses of the joyous occasion.

The "Munjya" actress shared glimpses of her Ganesh Puja celebrations in her hometown Morgaon, Maharashtra. Seen laying her head on her mother's lap, Sharvari shared an endearing post on her social media account. She captioned the post as: "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Always my happpppiiessst during this time of the year! May your days too be filled with love, laughter & lots of modaks!”

Sharvari has been sharing umpteen number of pictures and videos of the happy occasion from her hometown Ganpati celebrations.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Last year, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress had draped a 35-year-old Kanjivaram saree passed down to her from generations. The actress giving an insight into the same, had taken to social media last year, and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya The most magical time of the year & my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35 year old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful & Thankful for this year.. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Sharvari was seen wearing a gorgeous purple Kanjivaram saree and flaunting it with utmost joy. The saree not just looked graceful but also had immense amount of emotions and blessings from her grandmother weaved into it.

The actress ventured into Bollywood with "Bunty Aur Babli 2" opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie also starred Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The actress' recent Bollywood flick, "Munjya" went into garner great reviews. Sharvari too received immense amount of appreciation from movie-goers for her impeccable performance.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sharvari Wagh Ganesh Chaturthi Sharvari Wagh Morgaon Sharvari Wagh Ganpati Celebration Munjya Actress Ganpati
