Shilpa Rao Thanks Shah Rukh Khan After National Award Win: 'First Call For Jawan Came From Him'

Shilpa Rao Thanks Shah Rukh Khan After National Award Win: ‘First Call For Jawan Came From Him’

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first-ever National Award for Jawan while Shilpa Rao bags Best Female Playback Singer for Chaleya. Full list of music winners from 71st National Film Awards.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 09:55 PM (IST)

The 71st National Film Awards turned out to be a landmark moment for Shah Rukh Khan, who clinched his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Jawan'. The Atlee-directed action blockbuster wasn’t the only winner, Shilpa Rao also took home the Best Female Playback Singer award for the chart-topping romantic track Chaleya, also from 'Jawan'.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, an elated Shilpa expressed her gratitude for the recognition. “It hasn’t hit me yet. Big news like this hits me much later (laughs). Right now, I’m just very grateful. I’m very grateful to the people I’ve worked with and to the lovers of my music,” she shared.

“Thank You, Shah Rukh Khan”: Shilpa’s Heartfelt Message

Shilpa also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and revealed a touching detail about their collaboration on Chaleya. “I congratulate Shah Rukh Khan and thank him immensely. The first phone call to me to be a part of Jawan (for Chaleya) came from his side. It means a lot. A big thank you to him!” she said.

Shilpa and SRK previously worked together on 'Pathaan', where she lent her voice to the chartbuster Besharam Rang. With Chaleya, their partnership has now led to national recognition.

Music Scene Shines: Telugu and Tamil Films Win Big Too

The awards also highlighted the rich diversity in India’s musical landscape:

Best Male Playback Singer: PVN S Rohit for Premisthunna from Baby (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Shyam Kasarla for Ooru Palleturu from Balagam (Telugu)

Best Music Direction (Song): GV Prakash Kumar for Vaathi (Tamil)

Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal (Hindi)

The musical category proved especially competitive this year, but it was Chaleya that stole hearts nationwide and ultimately clinched top honours.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
GV Prakash Kumar Shah Rukh Khan National Award Shilpa Rao Chaleya Jawan National Award 71st National Awards 2025 Best Playback Singer 2025
Embed widget