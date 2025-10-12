Shabana Azmi Shares Why Karwa Chauth At Anil And Sunita Kapoor’s Home Is Truly Special

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, on Sunday, offered a glimpse into the festive spirit at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s residence, as she revealed what makes their Karwa Chauth celebrations truly special.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shabana shared a photo from the bash alongside a heartfelt note where she gave a sweet shout-out to Sunita Kapoor. The actress praised Sunita for her exceptional hosting skills and eye for detail during the Karwa Chauth celebrations. By calling her a “superwoman,” Azmi highlighted how Sunita effortlessly balances multiple roles — as a host, wife, and friend — all while staying authentic and true to herself.

Shabana Azmi wrote, “At #Sunita Kapoor’s home. What stands out is her attention to detail and fabulous hosting skills. A superwoman who rocks every role while staying true to herself.” In the photo, Shabana could be seen posing alongside her husband, Javed Akhtar, Sunita Kapoor, and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery.

A host of Bollywood celebrities turned up in style to celebrate Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor’s Juhu residence. The star-studded gathering saw the presence of Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Geeta Basra, and Natasa Dalal, among others. Several photos and videos from the annual celebration surfaced on social media, offering glimpses of the festive evening. The event also saw Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, and Chunky Panday joining in the festivities.

Shilpa Shetty also offered a sneak peek into the Karwa Chauth puja. In the video, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress was seen performing rituals alongside Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, and Natasa Dalal as they exchanged beautifully decorated puja thalis. Expressing her admiration, Shilpa praised Sunita for organizing the evening so flawlessly, calling her “absolutely adorable.”

Mira Rajput also shared glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram. In the photos, she was seen posing with Geeta Basra, Natasa Dalal, and others. Captioning her post with a playful note, she wrote, “It’s giving bahu. Enjoy the day, ladies!”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)