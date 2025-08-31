Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat, Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat, Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan was seen worshipping Mother Ganga amidst the sounds of bells and drums, and the chanting of mantras.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Actress Sara Ali Khan participated in the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat on Saturday. The 'Kedarnath' actress was seen worshipping Mother Ganga amidst the sounds of bells and drums, and the chanting of mantras.

Fellow devotees were also thrilled to see Sara among them in a simple ethnic wear with minimalistic makeup. The President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, Sushant Mishra, and other officials welcomed the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress with an angavastra and prasad.

 
 
 
 
 
For those who do not know, Sara has participated in the Ganga Aarti several times before with her actress mother, Amrita Singh.

Sara is often seen visiting religious sites like Kedarnath ever since her acting debut in 2018. While some praise her for embracing her maternal roots, others criticize her for visiting Hindu temples despite coming from a family of Nawabs.

Giving back to the trolls, Sara said that she does not wish to see things through the lens of religion and the caste divide in society.

Talking about her professional commitments, Sara will be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmaan Khurrana for the first time, in the upcoming romantic comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2".

The primary schedule of the sequel is underway in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad). The shoot for the drama was recently disrupted after the production team faced major resistance from the locals.

If the reports are to be believed, certain members of the crew were allegedly beaten up by agitated locals, creating panic on the set. Although the reason for the rift is not known till now, the incident has raised concerns about the security arrangements during shoots in public places.

Other videos from the sets, featuring Sara and Ayushmann, also circulated on social media.

The film is being made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh", starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Sara Ali Khan
