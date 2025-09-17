Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSangram Singh Refutes Link-Up Rumours With Nikita Rawal: 'My Name Is Being Dragged...'

Sangram Singh Refutes Link-Up Rumours With Nikita Rawal: 'My Name Is Being Dragged...'

Sangram Singh denies romantic involvement with actress Nikita Rawal, dismissing rumours fueled by social media interactions.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:35 PM (IST)

Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh has reacted strongly to the ongoing buzz around his name, stating that it is being used for publicity.

Clarifying his stance, he emphasised that actress Nikita Rawal is not even a friend of his. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Sangram clarified that his name was being unnecessarily linked for publicity and stressed that he shares no personal bond with Nikita. He explained that their association was purely professional, limited to working together on a show, and any meetings with her were always in the presence of his team.

Dismissing rumours about dating, the wrestler told IANS, “My name is being dragged into this kind of publicity for no reason. I have nothing to do with these things. And we are professional friends, not personal friends. I worked professionally with her; it's a good thing. I did it normally. And the rest, I am very busy in my work. This is not a priority in my life…. Dating each other…these are not priorities. I have different priorities in my life.”

“And as far as Nikita ji is concerned, she is not my friend. I did a professional show of hers. Whenever I have met, I have met with my team. I have nothing to do with these things,” Singh added.

Sangram Singh’s statement comes after it was reported that Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship. A source was quoted saying, “Both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship, but they are quite serious about each other. They wanted to keep it away from the limelight until they felt comfortable.”

For the unversed, reports of Sangram and Nikita’s linkup started after social media users noticed the duo’s affectionate exchanges online. Speculation grew further when the wrestler was seen dropping heart emojis on Nikita Rawal’s Instagram posts. However, Sangram Singh has now set the record straight.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sangram Singh Payal Rohatgi Nikita Rawal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine Conflict
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine Conflict
India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Amit Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget