Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDelhi HC Rejects Sameer Wankhede Defamation Plea Against Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood

Delhi HC Rejects Sameer Wankhede Defamation Plea Against Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Delhi High Court stated that it lacks the jurisdiction to entertain Sameer Wankhede’s Defamation Plea Against Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series Ba***ds of Bollywood.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 10:53 AM (IST)

The Delhi High Court pronounced its verdict on Thursday in the defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede over his alleged portrayal in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, after hearing all sides, pronounced the verdict in Aryan Khan’s favour and dismissed the suit to take down scenes from the series.

"The plaint is returned to the plaintiff to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction. Application of any stands dismissed," the Court said as per a report by LiveLaw. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Budget
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE | India-EU FTA Has Opened Big Market For Manufacturers, Focus On Quality: PM Modi
India-EU 'Mother Of All Deals' Has Opened Big Market For Manufacturers, Focus On Quality: PM Modi | LIVE
News
‘Trade Took Priority Over Ukraine’: Trump Camp Slams Europe on India-EU Pact
‘Trade Took Priority Over Ukraine’: Trump Camp Slams Europe on India-EU Pact
Entertainment
Sameer Wankhede Loses Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood
Sameer Wankhede Loses Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood
World
Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Plane Crash in South America, No Survivors Reported
Breaking News: Mortal Remains of Ajit Pawar to Be Kept for Public Viewing Before Cremation
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites to Be Held Today in Baramati with Full State Honors
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar to Be Cremated with Full State Honors in Baramati Today
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites Today in Baramati, State Honors at 11 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
OPINION | Privacy With Teeth: How The DPDP Act Changes The Regulatory Landscape For OTT Messaging Platforms
Opinion
Embed widget