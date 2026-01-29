The Delhi High Court pronounced its verdict on Thursday in the defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede over his alleged portrayal in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, after hearing all sides, pronounced the verdict in Aryan Khan’s favour and dismissed the suit to take down scenes from the series.

"The plaint is returned to the plaintiff to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction. Application of any stands dismissed," the Court said as per a report by LiveLaw.