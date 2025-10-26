Samay Raina Apologises For Disability Joke On His Birthday: 'Regret The Pain Caused'

Comedian Samay Raina chose to mark his birthday on Sunday not with celebration, but with a heartfelt apology for a joke he made about people with disabilities. The remark, linked to a charity drive for a child requiring a costly medical injection, had sparked widespread criticism.

Samay Raina's apology

Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Samay addressed the controversy directly, expressing his remorse. “Today is my birthday. And instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day—the most special day of the year for me—to apologise to the people with disabilities,” he wrote.

He further added, “We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai deeply regret the pain caused due to our show. Going forward we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow.”

The note was signed collectively by Samay and his fellow comedians, “With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar.”

The controversial joke

The remark in question came during one of Samay’s shows, when he referenced a charity drive for a two-month-old baby needing an injection costing ₹16 crore to treat a rare condition, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The joke was widely criticized for being insensitive toward people battling disabilities.

Samay Raina's previous legal troubles

This is not the first time Samay has faced legal scrutiny. In July, he and four other social media influencers appeared before the Supreme Court in a case filed against them for allegedly mocking individuals with disabilities, including those affected by SMA and blindness.

Earlier this year, the comedian was also booked by police in Maharashtra and Assam over derogatory comments made on his YouTube show India’s Got Latent, alongside influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Authorities cited accusations that the show promoted obscenity and included sexually explicit content accessible to the public.