Salman Khan’s Emotional Being Human Anniversary Post Featuring Malaika, Seema Wins Fans Over

Superstar Salman Khan marked a major milestone as his popular apparel brand Being Human completed 12 successful years. Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the journey but what truly stole the spotlight was his thoughtful gesture of including his former sisters-in-law Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh in the celebration.

Salman Khan’s Heartfelt Message on 12 Years of Being Human

On Saturday, Salman shared a special post celebrating the brand’s anniversary. The actor uploaded a note along with the brand’s latest advertisement featuring his entire family, and a throwback image from one of Being Human’s early campaigns.

The new family portrait featured Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nirvaan Khan, and Arhaan Khan, among others.

In a touching move, Salman also included a vintage photo that featured Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh, who were earlier married to Arbaaz and Sohail respectively.

Sharing the post, Salman wrote: “12 years ago, Being Human Clothing started with a simple thought — to do something good, to give back, and to spread smiles. Today, it’s more than a brand… It’s a family that keeps growing bigger. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey. Thank you for Being Human.”

Fans Laud Salman’s Inclusiveness and Family Bond

Salman’s decision to feature Malaika and Seema in the family frame drew widespread appreciation online. Fans praised the actor for his warmth and emotional maturity.

Comments like “Happiest family,” “So sweet,” and “That old photo (❤️)” flooded the post, with many calling it a rare and touching display of unity and respect.

Salman’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the action drama Sikandar, which, despite massive expectations, underperformed at the box office.

The superstar is currently busy shooting for Battle of Galwan, a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Speaking to PTI earlier, Salman said the film was physically demanding: “It’s physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I have to give more time to training now. Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks; now I’m running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.”

In addition to his film commitments, the actor continues to host the reality show Bigg Boss 19, where his charismatic presence remains a key attraction for viewers.