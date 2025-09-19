Salman Khan’s Next Action Drama Battle Of Galwan Completes Filming

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan’s Next Action Drama Battle Of Galwan Completes Filming

Superstar Salman Khan has concluded shooting for his latest film "Battle of Galwan" after an intensive 45-day schedule.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)

The much-anticipated film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and helmed by Apoorva Lakhia of “Shootout at Lokhandwala” fame.

The filmmaker announced the wrap of the shoot on his Instagram Stories on Thursday night, offering a glimpse into the high-intensity war drama filmed in Leh, Ladakh.

Mounted on a grand scale, the film promises to deliver raw action and patriotic fervour, showcasing 59-year-old Salman in a never-seen-before avatar, according to a press release.

Lakhia posted a photo with Salman and captioned it, "It's a wrap-45 days." In another post, he said, "Froze, baked, shivered, ate sand, walked in the Indus, sucked oxygen but still leaving with all those memories that make me smile." The movie will feature actor Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

In an interview with PTI in July, Salman said "Battle of Galwan" is one of the most physically demanding films of his career.

“It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I’ve to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I’m running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.

“For instance, in ‘Sikandar’ the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge),” Salman said.

He also said that the movie will not have the traditional release on Eid, a date often associated with his films but instead arrive in theatres in January 2026. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Salman Khan
