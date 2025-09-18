Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan Ditches Beard, Goes Clean-Shaven While Returning To Mumbai. Watch

Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport flaunting a brand-new clean-shaven look, leaving fans surprised with his fresh avatar as he ditched his usual rugged style.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 07:34 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Galwan’, is back to the bay, and is sporting a fresh look. On Thursday, the superstar was seen coming out of the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The actor was seen in a clean shaven look marking the departure from his earlier look from the film in which he sported a moustache. He donned a pair of washed denims, a black t-shirt. The actor rounded up his look with a black jacket and a cap.

The actor’s ‘Galwan’ looked marked another chapter in his looks sporting a moustache. His most iconic look with a moustache is of the grey cop Chulbul Pandey from the ‘Dabangg’ franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Earlier, Salman Khan is juggling shooting for ‘Bigg Boss 19’ and his upcoming movie ‘Galwan’. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. The picture shows the actor peeking through the clapperboard. The 86th scene from the film shows a close-up shot 1 of the actor giving his 1st take.

Salman can be seen dressed in combat fatigues featuring a jacket with insignia, and other layers of the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). Since the Galwan stand-off happened in 2020-2021, the character has been dressed accordingly. PC DPM was replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) of the INCAM (Indian National Camouflage).

The new uniform was unveiled on January 15, 2022 during the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi. The new pattern was designed in collaboration with NIFT.

The picture also features a wound running down the actor’s side face. He wrote in the caption, “#BattleOfGalwan”.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
Salman Khan
