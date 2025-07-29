Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’

RJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’

RJ Mahvash, rumored to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal, addressed accusations of "stealing someone's husband" after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:32 AM (IST)

Actor and radio jockey RJ Mahvash, who has been rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for some time, recently hit back at allegations of “stealing someone’s husband.” Yuzvendra was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash Opens Up About Cheating

Taking to Instagram, Mahvash shared a video along with a long note reflecting on what constitutes cheating. The words on the video read: "This is cheating. Period."

In her caption, she wrote, "Relationship me rehke ye sab krna (Doing all these in a relationship is) cheating. Aise log khud hi apna karma hote hain bro, chorh de usko, khud hi depressed marenge aise log (These people are their own karma, leave them, they are depressed)."

Her Note on Dealing with Infidelity

Mahvash further penned an emotional note for those experiencing betrayal in relationships.

"Okay, I will tell u something, if you are someone who is going through a cheat, be sorry for that person that he did not realise that 'love' doesn't happen every day. It's rare. And it is the point of existence in this world. To spread love. They will eventually cheat on the next one, too. And then the next one. And then one more. When God show you their red flags, see it," she wrote.

She added, "And no. Maafi kya chiz hoti hai? Kabhi maaf ni krne ka warna dubara kuchle jaoge. Main apni last relationship me 3 bar maaf krke dekh chuki hu (What is forgiveness? Don't forgive them twice or else you will suffer. I've seen it in my last relationship). Don't let anyone disrespect you twice. Bohot mil jaenge tumhe unse behtar (You will get much better than them). Relax. Taras khao unpr wo beemar hain. Par tum nahi ho (Feel pity for them, they are ill. But you aren't). Life is too short with the right one and too long with the wrong one!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

Responding to Accusations of ‘Stealing’ Yuzvendra

In response to a comment on her post that read, “Kisika pati churana??? Cheating,” Mahvash replied, “Maine churaya nahi islye I wouldn’t know but yes kisika pati churana (I haven't stolen so I wouldn’t know but yes stealing someone's husband is) cheating.”

She later shared the comment on her Instagram Stories, writing, “In logon ne hi to dekha hai mujhe churate? Kuch bhi baatein banate hain log, bas views aane chahiye inke (They have seen me stealing? People will say anything just to get views).”

Mahvash & Yuzvendra’s Public Appearances

Over the past few months, Mahvash and Yuzvendra have been spotted at several events together, fueling dating rumours. They were first linked during the cricketer’s separation from his wife Dhanashree Verma and were seen together at a Christmas event in 2024.

After Yuzvendra officially parted ways with Dhanashree, the two attended the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. Mahvash also boarded the Punjab Kings team bus with other WAGs (wives and girlfriends of cricketers) during one of the IPL matches, further sparking speculation.

About RJ Mahvash

Mahvash recently made her acting debut in the web series Pyaar Paisa Profit. The MX Player show also stars Pratik Yadav, Ashish Raghav, Shivangi Khedkar, and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.

 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanashree Yuzvendra Chahal RJ Mahvash
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
World
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Congress, Trains Guns At Rahul Gandhi Over China 'Warning'
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Trains Guns At Rahul Over China 'Warning'
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Secret To Success — Preparation & Constant Learning
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Secret To Success — Preparation & Constant Learning
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget