Actor and radio jockey RJ Mahvash, who has been rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for some time, recently hit back at allegations of “stealing someone’s husband.” Yuzvendra was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash Opens Up About Cheating

Taking to Instagram, Mahvash shared a video along with a long note reflecting on what constitutes cheating. The words on the video read: "This is cheating. Period."

In her caption, she wrote, "Relationship me rehke ye sab krna (Doing all these in a relationship is) cheating. Aise log khud hi apna karma hote hain bro, chorh de usko, khud hi depressed marenge aise log (These people are their own karma, leave them, they are depressed)."

Her Note on Dealing with Infidelity

Mahvash further penned an emotional note for those experiencing betrayal in relationships.

"Okay, I will tell u something, if you are someone who is going through a cheat, be sorry for that person that he did not realise that 'love' doesn't happen every day. It's rare. And it is the point of existence in this world. To spread love. They will eventually cheat on the next one, too. And then the next one. And then one more. When God show you their red flags, see it," she wrote.

She added, "And no. Maafi kya chiz hoti hai? Kabhi maaf ni krne ka warna dubara kuchle jaoge. Main apni last relationship me 3 bar maaf krke dekh chuki hu (What is forgiveness? Don't forgive them twice or else you will suffer. I've seen it in my last relationship). Don't let anyone disrespect you twice. Bohot mil jaenge tumhe unse behtar (You will get much better than them). Relax. Taras khao unpr wo beemar hain. Par tum nahi ho (Feel pity for them, they are ill. But you aren't). Life is too short with the right one and too long with the wrong one!"

Responding to Accusations of ‘Stealing’ Yuzvendra

In response to a comment on her post that read, “Kisika pati churana??? Cheating,” Mahvash replied, “Maine churaya nahi islye I wouldn’t know but yes kisika pati churana (I haven't stolen so I wouldn’t know but yes stealing someone's husband is) cheating.”

She later shared the comment on her Instagram Stories, writing, “In logon ne hi to dekha hai mujhe churate? Kuch bhi baatein banate hain log, bas views aane chahiye inke (They have seen me stealing? People will say anything just to get views).”

Mahvash & Yuzvendra’s Public Appearances

Over the past few months, Mahvash and Yuzvendra have been spotted at several events together, fueling dating rumours. They were first linked during the cricketer’s separation from his wife Dhanashree Verma and were seen together at a Christmas event in 2024.

After Yuzvendra officially parted ways with Dhanashree, the two attended the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. Mahvash also boarded the Punjab Kings team bus with other WAGs (wives and girlfriends of cricketers) during one of the IPL matches, further sparking speculation.

About RJ Mahvash

Mahvash recently made her acting debut in the web series Pyaar Paisa Profit. The MX Player show also stars Pratik Yadav, Ashish Raghav, Shivangi Khedkar, and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.