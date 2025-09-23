Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rishab Shetty Says Kantara Team Has ‘No Connection’ With Viral Sankalpa Poster

Actor and director Rishab Shetty has clarified that the unit of Kantara: Chapter 1 has nothing to do with a fake poster of the film.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor and director Rishab Shetty has clarified that the unit of Kantara: Chapter 1 has nothing to do with a fake poster of the film that has been doing the rounds on social media and that he was shocked to see it.

The fake poster, which has now been doing the rounds on social media, speaks of Kantara Sankalpa, a self initiative that audiences, who intend to watch the film, are advised to undertake.

The poster says, "Kantara Sankalpa is a self initiative that an audience makes a sankalpa to follow three divine steps to watch Kantara Chapter on October 2nd. What are the divine steps? 1. Not consuming alcohol. 2. Not smoking. 3. Not having non-vegetarian food. These three steps has to be followed till you watch Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres.(sic)"

Interestingly, the poster also urged audiences to fill a Google form and get a certificate of participation!

When actor and director Rishab Shetty's attention was drawn to this poster and its claim at a press conference, he confirmed that it was fake and that the unit of Kantara: Chapter 1 had nothing to do with it.

The actor and director made it clear that nobody had the right to question the food or lifestyle choices of others. These were each individual's personal choices. "The production house has no connection whatsoever with this poster. When I saw the poster, I myself was shocked," the actor said, adding that he quickly checked with the production house on who had put out the poster.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the trailer of the eagerly awaited film was released. The intrigue around Kantara: Chapter 1 among the masses stems from the success of Kantara, released in 2022. While the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have not revealed much about the film in the trailer, there is a certain kind of intrigue that the makers have maintained about the film.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film's powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Moreover, Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45-50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages ​​and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishab Shetty Kantara Chapter 1
Read more
