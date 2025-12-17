Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rashmika Mandanna Takes A Girls-Only Break In Sri Lanka, Fans Wonder If It's A Bachelorette

Rashmika Mandanna Takes A Girls-Only Break In Sri Lanka, Fans Wonder If It’s A Bachelorette

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared glimpses from a quick girls’ trip to Sri Lanka, prompting fans to wonder if the beachside escape was a pre-wedding celebration before her February nuptials.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently pressed pause on her packed shooting schedule to indulge in a quick getaway with her closest friends. The actor whisked her girl gang off to Sri Lanka for a short but refreshing break, sharing glimpses from the trip on social media — and instantly setting off speculation among fans that the vacation doubled up as a pre-wedding celebration ahead of her marriage to actor Vijay Deverakonda next February.

Rashmika Mandanna's quick escape with her inner circle

On Tuesday evening, Rashmika dropped a carousel of photos on Instagram capturing moments from the picturesque island nation. Alongside the snapshots, she wrote, “I recently got 2 days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls and we went to this BEAUTIFUL property in Sri Lanka.. 👯‍♀️. GIRL TRIPS - doesn’t matter how short are THE BEST!! MY GIRLS are THE BEST! Some are missing but THEY ARE THE BEST!!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The pictures offer a peek into a trip that blended laid-back relaxation with fun-filled outings. From sun-soaked beaches and historic forts to lively seaside party spots, Rashmika and her friends are seen soaking in the sights. The group is pictured sipping coconut water, enjoying cocktails and making the most of their time together. The actor also shared a few solo frames — including shots of her strolling along the beach in a yellow summer dress — perfectly capturing the holiday mood.

Fans read between the lines

Although Rashmika did not reveal the occasion behind the trip, fans were quick to draw their own conclusions. One comment read, “Don’t lie, this was your bachelorette na,” while another said, “A nice trip with the girlies before marriage.” Several others praised the actor for carving out time for old friends despite her demanding professional commitments.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married on February 26. The couple reportedly got engaged earlier this year in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Work front

On the professional side, Rashmika was last seen in the horror-comedy Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The vampire-themed film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, emerged as a box-office hit, earning ₹187 crore worldwide. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna
