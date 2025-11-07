Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rashmika Mandanna Scouts Udaipur Venues For Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly begun wedding preparations with Vijay Deverakonda, visiting Udaipur to explore venues for a grand celebration blending South Indian and Rajasthani traditions.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wedding preparations have officially begun for actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad earlier this October. The Animal actress recently travelled to Udaipur to scout venues for what is being planned as a “grand celebration.”

Rashmika Mandanna begins wedding preparations

According to the Hindustan Times report, Rashmika took a short three-day trip to the City of Lakes, where she visited several palatial resorts and lakeside properties. The actress is said to be personally overseeing the arrangements to ensure that every detail matches her vision for the big day.

“That’s true Rashmika was in Udaipur to look for potential venues. She stayed in the city for three days and did a thorough recce when it comes to the venues and places the city has to offer. Udaipur is known for its palatial resorts and dreamy lakeside backdrops, and Rashmika believes that the city might be just perfect to seal her forever with Vijay,” a source told Hindustan Times.

While several reports have suggested that the wedding may take place in February next year, according to the report, no official bookings have been made yet. “Rashmika wants to host a grand wedding, and Udaipur is definitely on her mind. But there is no clarity on bookings yet,” added the source.

A blend of traditions

As per a report by India Today, a source close to Vijay confirmed that “the couple is indeed planning to wed next year.” The ceremony is expected to blend South Indian and Rajasthani customs, bringing together both families’ cultural traditions. The wedding will reportedly be an intimate affair attended only by close friends and family members.

Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship has long been a topic of fascination among fans. The two first shared screen space in Geetha Govindam (2018) and reunited in Dear Comrade (2019), sparking speculation about their off-screen romance.

Over the years, they’ve been spotted spending time together on several occasions. In August, the couple jointly led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and later attended the Bharat Beyond Borders event. Their social media posts have also hinted at shared vacations, fueling relationship rumours even further.

Although the duo has preferred to keep their relationship private, both actors have publicly acknowledged in interviews that they are “not single.”

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
