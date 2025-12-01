Rishab Shetty Signalled Ranveer Singh Not To Mimic Daivas Before He Did It On IFFI Stage. Watch

Ranveer Singh's energetic appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa has stirred controversy, after clips emerged of the actor attempting to imitate Daiva performances—a sacred element of Tulu culture—during an interaction with Kantara star and director Rishab Shetty.

The backlash against Ranveer also saw some social media users questioning why Rishab did not intervene. However, fans of the filmmaker have now shared longer videos from the event, showing that he did, in fact, caution Ranveer against the act.

Rishab subtly gestures Ranveer to stop

In the extended clips circulating online, Ranveer is seen heading toward the front row to greet Rishab Shetty and Rajinikanth. After embracing Rishab, the Rocky Aur Rani actor briefly imitates expressions associated with scenes from the Kantara films.

Rishab responds immediately with a polite gesture—raising his finger to signal Ranveer to stop. Ranveer appears to acknowledge the warning and even points out Rishab’s gesture to others nearby.

Rishab responds immediately with a polite gesture—raising his finger to signal Ranveer to stop. Ranveer appears to acknowledge the warning and even points out Rishab's gesture to others nearby. Those viral clips are maliciously edited to spread lies according to some social media users.

Ranveer’s comment on Chavundi Daiva adds fuel to fire

Another angle of the same moment shows Rishab shaking his head as Ranveer continues to mimic Daiva movements. After returning to the stage, Ranveer praises Rishab’s performance and says, “I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance. Especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that performance, that one shot…”

He goes on to ask someone in the crowd, “Did you see Kantara, sir? Did you see that one shot that he gave?” before theatrically removing his sunglasses and adding, “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy. Tell him.”

The videos have triggered sharp criticism online, with many calling out the actor for mimicking a sacred ritual—made worse, according to some viewers, because he was wearing shoes. “Rishab stayed calm and chose not to escalate it at such a high-profile event,” a source told Bangalore Times.

Kantara team earlier urged fans not to imitate Daivas

This isn’t the first time the makers of Kantara have addressed the issue. After Kantara Chapter 1 released in October, some fans began dressing up as Panjuluri, Guliga and Chavundi Daivas during screenings. Hombale Films had then issued a reminder that Daivaradhane is a revered Tulu practice, urging viewers to treat it with respect and not imitate the rituals as costumes or performances.