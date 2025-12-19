Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranveer Singh Drops A Fun Comment As ‘Jiju’ Nick Jonas Dances To Dhurandhar’s Track

Nick Jonas danced to Dhurandhar’s viral track Shararat in a fun Instagram video, prompting Ranveer Singh to drop a playful ‘jiju’ comment that fans loved.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar continues to dominate online conversations, drawing praise from both audiences and celebrities since it hit theatres on December 5. Adding to the buzz, the film’s energetic track Shararat has taken social media by storm—and now it has found an unexpected global admirer. Nick Jonas has joined the trend, sharing a video of himself dancing to the song, prompting a playful reaction from Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Nick Jonas video

Nick Jonas, who is married to actor Priyanka Chopra, posted a fun video on Instagram in which he can be seen grooving to Shararat. The clip features his brothers joining him in the background, turning it into a light-hearted family moment. Sharing the video, Nick captioned it, “New pre show hype song unlocked.”

 
 
 
 
 
The track, sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi and Shashwat Sachdev, is featured in the film on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Ranveer Singh was quick to notice the post and dropped a hilarious comment under the video. He wrote, “Hahahahahaa JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEE (laughing face and red heart emoticons).”

Nick responded warmly to Ranveer’s comment, writing, “Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family! Let's go!”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar revolves around Hamza, an Indian spy who goes deep undercover in Pakistan to become part of Rehman Dakait’s gang. Inspired by real-life incidents such as the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film offers a gritty look into the complexities of the India-Pakistan conflict.

 

The film is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar and features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Supporting roles are played by Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
