Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy: 'A Little Wild One On The Way'
Hooda, known for his performances in films such as Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Highway, and Sarbjit, tied the knot with Lin Laishram in 2023, in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal.
Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday revealed that he and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news on their second wedding anniversary through a collaborative post on Instagram, accompanied by a warm picture of the two sitting together by a fire.
"Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way," read the caption of their post.
Hooda, known for his performances in films such as Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Highway and Sarbjit, had been in a long-term relationship with Laishram before the two made it official on Instagram in 2022.
They tied the knot a year later, in 2023, in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal.
Their wedding ceremony was held according to traditional Meitei rituals. It included the bride circling the seated groom seven times in a dignified movement, followed by the exchange of floral garlands made from varieties of jasmine flowers (kundo), with guests cheering them on.