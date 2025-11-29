Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRandeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy: 'A Little Wild One On The Way'

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy: 'A Little Wild One On The Way'

Hooda, known for his performances in films such as Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Highway, and Sarbjit, tied the knot with Lin Laishram in 2023, in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal. 

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday revealed that he and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news on their second wedding anniversary through a collaborative post on Instagram, accompanied by a warm picture of the two sitting together by a fire.

"Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way," read the caption of their post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Hooda, known for his performances in films such as Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Highway and Sarbjit, had been in a long-term relationship with Laishram before the two made it official on Instagram in 2022.

They tied the knot a year later, in 2023, in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal. 

Their wedding ceremony was held according to traditional Meitei rituals. It included the bride circling the seated groom seven times in a dignified movement, followed by the exchange of floral garlands made from varieties of jasmine flowers (kundo), with guests cheering them on.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Randeep Hooda Lin Laishram
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cyclone Ditwa Leaves Trail of Devastation in Sri Lanka, Over 80 Dead
Aviation Alert: Airbus, Issues Advisory on A320 Family Malfunction
Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget