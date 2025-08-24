Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Rs 250 Crore Mansion Ready For Daughter Raha, Watch Viral Video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated residence, reportedly worth around Rs 250 crore, is now complete. The celebrity couple’s six-storey bungalow has drawn attention ever since glimpses of its construction went viral online. A recent video has finally unveiled the full front view of the sprawling property, giving fans a closer look at the luxurious home.

A Mansion Steeped in Kapoor Family Legacy

The property carries deep sentimental value, originally belonging to Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, before passing down to his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in 1980. Rumors suggest that the couple may choose an auspicious date soon to move into the new house.

The new home blends modern design with simplicity and greenery. Balconies are lined with plants, breaking the monotony of the grey exteriors, while opulent chandeliers illuminate the high-roofed living spaces on the first floor. Both Ranbir and Alia, along with their daughter Raha, were frequently spotted checking the progress of the construction, with Neetu Kapoor also making occasional appearances.

Ranbir Kapoor’s new bungalow simple and elegant ✨ pic.twitter.com/dkfaLYrkmH — 𝓐𝔂𝓪𝓷 🚩 (@behind_you_rk) August 23, 2025

A Gift for Daughter Raha

Named in honor of Ranbir’s grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the bungalow is believed to be a special gift for their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The six-storey residence may even be registered in her name, symbolizing the couple’s emotional connection to the home. An insider told Hindustan Times, “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to. In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year.”

“The bungalow holds an emotional significance to the family, which is why everyone is so involved in the construction. Ranbir and Alia have made sure they take out time from their busy schedule and check the work status,” the insider added.

Upcoming Film Projects

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to reunite on screen for the second time after Brahmastra (2022). They will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, which also features Vicky Kaushal.