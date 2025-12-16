Rakul Preet Singh Calls Out ‘Fraud’ Cosmetic Surgeon Over Plastic Surgery Claims

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has hit back at an online user who claimed to be a cosmetic surgeon and accused her of undergoing facial surgery, calling the allegations misleading and warning people against believing unverified medical claims shared on social media.

Rakul did not let the claim slide. She reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and issued a sharp response, calling out what she described as misinformation. “Fraud alert: it’s scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors and making statements without any factual checks and misleading people,” she wrote.

‘Ever heard of weight loss?’

Addressing the broader issue, Rakul clarified that she has no problem with cosmetic enhancements as a personal choice, but strongly objected to unverified accusations being made about others. “Being an actor who understands ancient and modern science, I have no issues if people do surgeries, but there is also another thing called weight loss that comes from hard work. Ever heard of that?” she wrote, before adding a warning to her followers: “beware of such ‘doctors’.”

In the video that triggered her response, the man claimed that Rakul had opted for fillers and Botox to alter her facial features and had also undergone a nose job. The actor dismissed these assertions as baseless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Prashant Yadav (@drprashantdezire)

Recent work and box office update

Rakul was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, which also starred Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Meezaan Jaffri. The film reportedly collected Rs 111.53 crore worldwide, falling short of its stated budget of Rs 135 crore.

When celebrities speak openly about cosmetic procedures

While Rakul chose to call out false claims, several actors in the industry have previously spoken candidly about opting for cosmetic surgery. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, has openly acknowledged undergoing procedures, including a nose job, and has said that being labelled “plastic” does not affect her.

Explaining why she chose to be transparent, Khushi once said, “I don’t think it’s such a big deal. The main issue is that people are scared that they will get hate if they come out and admit it. I just feel like there’s going to be hate either way. People think that the term ‘plastic’ is the biggest insult you can give someone, but I don’t think it’s bad if someone gets work done and stuff like that.”