Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal Hail Rajinikanth’s 50 Glorious Years On Screen

HomeEntertainmentKamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal Hail Rajinikanth’s 50 Glorious Years On Screen

On his 50th year in cinema, Rajinikanth receives heartfelt tributes from Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Hrithik Roshan, Sivakarthikeyan and more as Coolie releases on Independence Day.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fifty years ago, Tamil film "Apoorva Raagangal" gave birth to Rajinikanth, the superstar. As the actor celebrates his five decades in cinema with a new release in "Coolie", heartfelt wishes poured in from colleagues and cinestars for the actor.

Directed by K Balachander, "Apoorva Raagangal" released on August 15, 1975 and featured Rajinikanth in a small role.

Kamal Hassan, who happens to be the 74-year-old's first co-star, celebrated the occasion with a sweet post, which read, "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee."

Mohanlal, who also made a cameo in Rajinikanth's "Jailor", also extended his wishes: "Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead."

Mammootty, who worked with the star in the 1991 film "Thalapathi", tweeted, "Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always."

"Coolie" director Lokesh Kanagaraj also put out a special tweet for the 'Thalaivaa' which called their collaboration a "special film in my journey". "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuously inspiring all of us and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years of making us love you, learn from you, and grow with you!"

Hrithik Roshan, whose "War 2" released alongside "Coolie", also celebrated Rajinikanth with a post on X. Roshan, who appeared as a child actor alongside Rajinikanth in the 1986 film "Bhagwaan Dada", called the legend his "teacher".

"Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!" Roshan said.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who attended the screening of "Coolie" along with actors Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan, also expressed his admiration of the superstar in a tweet.

"Thalaivaaa, I grew up watching you, mimicked you, and walked in your footsteps- to be in the same field as you is my greatest fortune. Thank you for inspiring me, and congratulations on your 50 years of magnanimous legacy," his tweet read. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
