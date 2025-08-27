Rajesh Keshav Critical After Cardiac Arrest, Malayalam TV Anchor On Life Support In Kochi

Veteran television anchor and actor Rajesh Keshav, fondly known as RK, is battling for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest during a live event in Kochi on Sunday night. The 49-year-old collapsed on stage during the closing moments of a public programme, leaving the audience and organisers in shock.

Emergency Treatment and Current Condition

Rajesh was immediately rushed to Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, where doctors performed an emergency angioplasty. He has since been placed on ventilator support and remains under intensive monitoring in the ICU.

Doctors suspect there could be mild brain damage due to the condition. While there have been minor movements, his overall response has been limited.

Industry Colleagues Seek Prayers

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi, who was present at the event, shared an emotional note on social media calling for collective prayers. She wrote: “Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine. On Sunday night, in the middle of the cheers and lights, fate pulled him down… What he needs now is not medicine alone, but the unstoppable power of our love and prayers."

In her post, she further recalled the shocking moment: “It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital. Doctors said the cardiac arrest happened as he collapsed. Angioplasty was done immediately. Since then, he’s been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn’t responded yet—except for some slight movements now and then."

She also appealed to fans: “We’ve realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers… Please come back, my dearest buddy."

Rajesh Keshav’s Career in TV and Cinema

Rajesh Keshav has been a prominent figure on Malayalam television for decades, earning popularity as a charismatic host of numerous talk and reality shows. His on-screen energy and wit made him a household name across Kerala.

Beyond television, Rajesh has acted in several Malayalam films, including Beautiful (2011), Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018). His upcoming films include Shero and Oru Vadakkan Therottam.

Over the years, Rajesh has also shared the stage with top Indian stars such as Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt, Suriya, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan, and Rashmika Mandanna.

At present, his fans, friends, and colleagues across the entertainment industry continue to send their prayers, hoping for his recovery.