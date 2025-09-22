Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Mera Aur Aryan Ka Combination Ghatak Hai': Raghav Juyal On His Scene With Emraan Hashmi In The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Raghav Juyal reveals how he performed ‘Kaho Na Kaho’ with Emraan Hashmi in Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, calling it a heartfelt moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)

Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about Netflix debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been generating buzz for its cameos and quirky performances. One of the most-discussed moments features Raghav Juyal sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi in a nostalgic throwback to the 2004 hit Murder.

Raghav Juyal on Performing With Emraan Hashmi

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Raghav described how he approached the sequence where his character Parvaiz, a die-hard Hashmi fan, performs the iconic track Kaho Na Kaho. “Bahut accha response mila. Expect kiya tha maine bhi aur Aryan ne bhi ke aisa hoga. I really worked hard on myself and created something new. Bahut maza aaya mujhe. Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein!” he said.

He further explained why he also sang the Arabic verses: “Maine specially Arabic version gaya, I thought usse funny lagega.”

His Bond With Aryan Khan

The actor also opened up about his off-screen rapport with debut director Aryan Khan. “Aryan aur mera dono ka dimaag thoda khurafaati hai. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par,” he shared.

Raghav highlighted the energy they brought to the set, adding: “Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Streaming on Netflix, the seven-episode series follows the story of Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), a newcomer chasing stardom with support from his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh). Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show has been lauded for its playful tone, ensemble cast, and star-studded cameos.

Along with Emraan Hashmi’s special appearance, the series features Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Aanya Singh in pivotal roles.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Raghav Juyal Aryan Khan
Embed widget