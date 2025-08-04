Raghav Chadha’s Cheeky Reply To Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Pehli Rasoi’ Halwa Will Leave You In Splits

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy Udaipur wedding last year, opened up about their post-marriage life, with Parineeti sharing a hilarious anecdote about her pehli rasoi (first kitchen) ritual and Raghav giving an honest — and cheeky — review of her cooking skills.

Parineeti on Cooking Her First ‘Pehli Rasoi’ Dish

Parineeti admitted she wasn’t aware of the pehli rasoi ritual and revealed: "I didn’t even know how to make a toast. I had to google how to make Halwa, and later I took help from my mother-in-law. Bhut tasty bana tha and I was excited to make it taste to Raghav. I thought it would be a romantic moment to serve Raghav this halwa in the evening. He came, had it, and I was waiting for feedback but didn't get any.”

Raghav’s Hilarious Response

Raghav then revealed that he had immediately guessed the truth about the dish: "Nakal main bhi akal chahiye, thoda sa toh badal dete flavour. Bilkul maa waala halwa (Even copying requires some brains — they could’ve at least changed the flavour a bit. This is exactly like the halwa my mum makes)."

To this, Parineeti jokingly responded: "I'll not make halwa for you from now on."

On Household Chores & Setting Up Their Home

When host Kapil Sharma asked if Parineeti helps with household chores, Raghav shared a sweet moment from their newlywed days: he once came home to find Parineeti and her mother re-organising the kitchen shelves to make them look more sophisticated.

How Parineeti & Raghav Met

Parineeti also opened up about how she met Raghav, sharing that their first interaction took place in London at an event where both were receiving awards from the British Council.

She said Raghav invited her for breakfast the next morning, which marked the beginning of their love story.

The couple got engaged on 13 May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, and later tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. Since then, they have been giving fans glimpses of their married life through heartwarming social media posts.