Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Cremated Amid Tributes From Family And Industry Colleagues

Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda, who rose to fame with hits like “Kali Jawande Di,” was cremated Thursday after a fatal road accident. Family, fans, and industry colleagues paid their respects.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh: Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda was on Thursday cremated in the presence of family and industry colleagues.

Jawanda, a big, emerging name in the Punjabi showbiz industry, died on Wednesday after he was seriously injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on September 27. He had been on life support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali due to his critical condition.

Several Punjabi actors and singers including Satinder Sartaj, Babbu Mann, Jasbir Jassi, Karamjit Anmol, Harbhajan Mann, Ammy Virk, Kanwar Grewal, Kulwinder Billa, Ranjit Bawa paid their respects to the singer.

A large number of villagers had also assembled at the singer's residence.

Jawanda had met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle. The singer sustained head and spine injuries in the accident.

The 35-year-old had also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital.

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda started his singing career with the 2014 single “Munda Like Me” and rose to fame with the song "Kali Jawande Di" in 2016. The singer was praised for bridging folk heritage with new-age Punjabi pop which appealed to younger listeners.

Some of his other popular hit songs include "Tu dis penda", "Khush reha kar", "Sardari", "Surname", "Afreen", "Landlord", "Down to earth" and "Kangani".

As an actor, Jawanda appeared in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie "Subedar Joginder Singh" in 2018 as well as films such as "Jind Jaan" and "Mindo Taseeldarni".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited the residence Jawanda at his native village, also expressed grief with his family members. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Rajvir Jawanda
