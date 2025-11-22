Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPunjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies In Road Accident At 37

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies In Road Accident At 37

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, known for hits like Paper Te Pyaar, tragically died at 37 in a road accident while travelling from Mansa to his village Khiala. Investigation is ongoing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu tragically passed away at the age of 37 in a road accident late Friday evening, reports PNC News. The incident occurred when Sidhu’s vehicle collided with a truck while he was travelling from Mansa to his native village, Khiala.

Harman Sidhu dies in road accident

Police confirmed that Harman Sidhu succumbed to injuries on the spot due to the impact of the collision. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. His body was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital for a post-mortem, and his family has been informed. Authorities are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the accident.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harman Sidhu (@harmansidhuoriginal)

About Harman Sidhu

Harman Sidhu gained fame with his hit track Paper Te Pyaar, which earned him widespread recognition and made him a sought-after stage performer. He collaborated with singer Miss Pooja on several albums, further boosting his popularity. Some of his other notable songs include Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan VS Russia.

He is survived by his wife and young daughter.

Past controversies

In 2018, Sidhu was arrested along with friends for possessing drugs. During interrogation, he admitted to a six-to-seven-month addiction, telling police he sourced drugs from a Delhi-based Nigerian national. Police spokesperson Surjeet Singh had said at the time, “During interrogation, Sidhu told police that he has been a drug addict for the past six to seven months. He purchases the drug from a Delhi-based Nigerian national at a cheaper rate it costs very high in Punjab and Haryana.”

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Harman Sidhu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget