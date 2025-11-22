Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies In Road Accident At 37

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu tragically passed away at the age of 37 in a road accident late Friday evening, reports PNC News. The incident occurred when Sidhu’s vehicle collided with a truck while he was travelling from Mansa to his native village, Khiala.

Harman Sidhu dies in road accident

Police confirmed that Harman Sidhu succumbed to injuries on the spot due to the impact of the collision. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. His body was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital for a post-mortem, and his family has been informed. Authorities are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the accident.

About Harman Sidhu

Harman Sidhu gained fame with his hit track Paper Te Pyaar, which earned him widespread recognition and made him a sought-after stage performer. He collaborated with singer Miss Pooja on several albums, further boosting his popularity. Some of his other notable songs include Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan VS Russia.

He is survived by his wife and young daughter.

Past controversies

In 2018, Sidhu was arrested along with friends for possessing drugs. During interrogation, he admitted to a six-to-seven-month addiction, telling police he sourced drugs from a Delhi-based Nigerian national. Police spokesperson Surjeet Singh had said at the time, “During interrogation, Sidhu told police that he has been a drug addict for the past six to seven months. He purchases the drug from a Delhi-based Nigerian national at a cheaper rate it costs very high in Punjab and Haryana.”