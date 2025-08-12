Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Reacts To Nick Jonas’ Heartfelt Note After Jonas Brothers’ Epic Show

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Nick Jonas’ Heartfelt Note After Jonas Brothers’ Epic Show

The Jonas Brothers launched their Jonas20 tour at MetLife Stadium to 52,000 fans. Nick Jonas expressed gratitude on Instagram for the sold-out show and special guests like Demi Lovato.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 10:32 AM (IST)

Singer Nick Jonas turned nostalgic and emotional after the Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas — kicked off their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour with a spectacular opening night at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Playing to a crowd of 52,000 fans, the trio delivered a night of high-energy performances, surprise appearances, and family moments. Nick later took to Instagram to share his feelings, with wife Priyanka Chopra leading the praise.

Nick Jonas Opens Up About the Emotional Night

Sharing pictures and videos from the concert, Nick wrote, "Can’t put into words what last night meant to me and my family. Growing up down the street from this iconic venue and having the chance to play to a sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true. Not to mention the special guests who were gracious enough to give incredible performances that signified the journey we’ve been on over these past 20 years."

Nick thanked the special guests, including Demi Lovato, who joined the band on stage. He admitted the magnitude of the night would take a while to sink in, adding: "My heart is full. It’s going to probably take me a few days, maybe weeks, to fully unpack what happened on August 10, 2025, but I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I can’t wait to get back on stage tomorrow night in Bristow and continue this celebration of life, family and music."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra’s Proud Reaction

Priyanka Chopra, who has been a constant supporter of Nick’s musical journey, reacted to his heartfelt note by commenting, "So proud!" along with clapping emojis.

Star-Studded Night at MetLife

The opening act was delivered by All-American Rejects, who performed hits like Dirty Little Secret and Gives You Hell. Other surprise performers included Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney, Marshmello, and Dean Lewis. In one emotional highlight, Franklin Jonas, mom Denise Jonas, and dad Kevin Jonas Sr joined the brothers on stage to perform When You Look Me in the Eyes.

Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, also made an appearance with their daughters, Valentina and Alena.

The Jonas Brothers’ Tour Schedule

The Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour spans 52 concerts and will wrap up on November 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the second season of the web series Citadel and is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. She will also star in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Indian film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Recently, she appeared in the action-comedy Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, now streaming on Prime Video.

 

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Jonas Brothers Priyanka Chopra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
World
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Opposition Protests Against Alleged Voter List Manipulation in India | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Opposition MPs Detained While Attempting to Meet Election Commission, Protests Erupt
Janhit: Asim Munir Threatens Half the World with Nukes, Targets India Over Water | ABP NEWS
Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget