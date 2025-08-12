Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Nick Jonas’ Heartfelt Note After Jonas Brothers’ Epic Show

Singer Nick Jonas turned nostalgic and emotional after the Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas — kicked off their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour with a spectacular opening night at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Playing to a crowd of 52,000 fans, the trio delivered a night of high-energy performances, surprise appearances, and family moments. Nick later took to Instagram to share his feelings, with wife Priyanka Chopra leading the praise.

Nick Jonas Opens Up About the Emotional Night

Sharing pictures and videos from the concert, Nick wrote, "Can’t put into words what last night meant to me and my family. Growing up down the street from this iconic venue and having the chance to play to a sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true. Not to mention the special guests who were gracious enough to give incredible performances that signified the journey we’ve been on over these past 20 years."

Nick thanked the special guests, including Demi Lovato, who joined the band on stage. He admitted the magnitude of the night would take a while to sink in, adding: "My heart is full. It’s going to probably take me a few days, maybe weeks, to fully unpack what happened on August 10, 2025, but I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I can’t wait to get back on stage tomorrow night in Bristow and continue this celebration of life, family and music."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra’s Proud Reaction

Priyanka Chopra, who has been a constant supporter of Nick’s musical journey, reacted to his heartfelt note by commenting, "So proud!" along with clapping emojis.

Star-Studded Night at MetLife

The opening act was delivered by All-American Rejects, who performed hits like Dirty Little Secret and Gives You Hell. Other surprise performers included Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney, Marshmello, and Dean Lewis. In one emotional highlight, Franklin Jonas, mom Denise Jonas, and dad Kevin Jonas Sr joined the brothers on stage to perform When You Look Me in the Eyes.

Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, also made an appearance with their daughters, Valentina and Alena.

The Jonas Brothers’ Tour Schedule

The Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour spans 52 concerts and will wrap up on November 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the second season of the web series Citadel and is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. She will also star in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Indian film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Recently, she appeared in the action-comedy Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, now streaming on Prime Video.