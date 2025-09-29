Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Diljit Dosanjh On Emmy Nomination: 'Punjabi...'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to congratulate Diljit Dosanjh for earning an International Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film has been nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh received a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor category. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the nominations in New York last week, with the film standing out as the sole Indian entry.

Jonas took to her Instagram story on Monday, writing, “Congratulations @diljitdosanjh! Punjabi Emmy's te aagaye oye,” alongside a poster announcing the nomination.

Amar Singh Chamkila and Emmy Awards Ceremony

In the film, Dosanjh brought to life the story of the slain Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Released on Netflix in April 2024, the movie also starred Parineeti Chopra and received positive reviews from audiences.

The 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in New York City on November 24. Amar Singh Chamkila will compete in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category against Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany), Lost Boys & Fairies (UK), and Vencer o Morir (Chile).

In the Best Actor category, Dosanjh will contend with David Mitchell for Ludwig (UK), Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia).

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the movie also featured music by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. India’s previous International Emmy winners include Netflix’s Delhi Crime, which won Best Drama in 2020, and comedian Vir Das, who received the Best Comedy award in 2021 for Vir Das: Landing.