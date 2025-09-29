Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Diljit Dosanjh On Emmy Nomination: 'Punjabi...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Diljit Dosanjh On Emmy Nomination: 'Punjabi...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates Diljit Dosanjh on his International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila, where he stars as the legendary Punjabi musician in the Netflix film.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to congratulate Diljit Dosanjh for earning an International Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in Amar Singh Chamkila.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Diljit Dosanjh

The film has been nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh received a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor category. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the nominations in New York last week, with the film standing out as the sole Indian entry.

Jonas took to her Instagram story on Monday, writing, “Congratulations @diljitdosanjh! Punjabi Emmy's te aagaye oye,” alongside a poster announcing the nomination.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Amar Singh Chamkila and Emmy Awards Ceremony

In the film, Dosanjh brought to life the story of the slain Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Released on Netflix in April 2024, the movie also starred Parineeti Chopra and received positive reviews from audiences.

The 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in New York City on November 24. Amar Singh Chamkila will compete in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category against Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany), Lost Boys & Fairies (UK), and Vencer o Morir (Chile).

In the Best Actor category, Dosanjh will contend with David Mitchell for Ludwig (UK), Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia).

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the movie also featured music by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. India’s previous International Emmy winners include Netflix’s Delhi Crime, which won Best Drama in 2020, and comedian Vir Das, who received the Best Comedy award in 2021 for Vir Das: Landing.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Priyanka Chopra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump ‘Very Confident’ On Gaza Peace Deal As He Holds Talks With Netanyahu In White House
Trump ‘Very Confident’ On Gaza Peace Deal As He Holds Talks With Netanyahu In White House
World
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Cities
Rao Narendra Singh Made Haryana Congress President In OBC Outreach Move, Bhupinder Hooda Appointed CLP Leader
Rao Narendra Singh Made Haryana Congress Chief In OBC Outreach Move, Hooda Appointed CLP Leader
World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget