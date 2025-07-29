Priya Sachdev has made subtle yet significant updates to her social media presence following her recent appointment as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar, the auto parts company once chaired by her late husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. Her Instagram bio now mentions her new corporate role, and she has altered her profile name to 'Priya Sunjay Kapur', replacing the earlier 'Priya Sachdev Kapur'.

Sunjay Kapur’s sudden death and ongoing estate dispute

Sunjay Kapur passed away unexpectedly a few weeks ago in England after suffering cardiac arrest caused by swallowing a bee during a polo match. His cremation was held in New Delhi. In the aftermath of his death, a dispute over his massive estate, reportedly valued in thousands of crores, has stirred public attention.

Tensions in the family came to light recently when Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, addressed a letter to Sona Comstar’s board of directors ahead of their annual general meeting. In her letter, Rani alleged that she was “compelled to sign various documents without explanation” shortly after her son’s demise. She also claimed that “certain people” were attempting to present themselves as spokespeople for the family. While she didn’t name anyone directly, many believe the remarks were pointed at Priya, who has a son, Azarius, with Sunjay, and a daughter, Safira, from a previous marriage. Notably, Safira has dropped her father Vikram Chatwal’s surname from her social media and now goes by just her first name.

About Priya Sachdev

Priya, who began her career in the early 2000s as a model, also made a brief appearance in the Bollywood film Neal 'n' Nikki. Her previous marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal ended in 2011 after a lengthy legal battle over custody. In 2017, she tied the knot with Sunjay, who was previously married to actor Karisma Kapoor. Sunjay and Karisma share two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Reports suggest that Sunjay had secured bonds worth ₹14 crore each for his children and also transferred the ownership of a home to Karisma.

Just weeks before Sunjay's passing, Priya had opened up about their family dynamics in an interview on the Kin and Kindness YouTube channel. Referring to Sunjay’s previous marriage, she had said, “Sunjay’s previous marriage was not a conventional marriage. He had two beautiful children from that marriage. We love them dearly and today we are one beautiful blended family.”

Karisma and Sunjay Kapur's marriage

In a related development, filmmaker Suneel Darshan recently reflected on the deterioration of Karisma and Sunjay’s relationship. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Darshan said, “I think that’s where the problems came from, for the family. That’s what she had become. She was placed into a world that was not hers. Delhi has its own culture, and she wasn’t fitting into that culture. They lived in a huge, palatial house, with an endless number of cars. She had seen everything, she was Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter; fame, success, she was the number one heroine for a duration. When she decided to recede, she wanted to live the life of a wife.”