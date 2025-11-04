Celebrity detective Tanya Puri recently made some explosive revelations about an infidelity case involving a well-known Bollywood actor. During an interview, she disclosed that the investigation began after the manager of the actor’s wife sought her help to look into the husband’s suspicious behaviour. What she uncovered was far from ordinary—multiple affairs with younger actresses from the industry.

Bollywood actor's extra-marital affair

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Tanya said, “I think there are lots of extramarital cases in Bollywood, but people don’t talk about it. They want to show a perfect image. I’m talking about a couple who aren’t very old, who tied the knot early 2000s. In their relationship, the husband very openly cheats and he is involved with much young actresses. He has done 2–3 films, in which many cases of him being involved with young actresses have come out.”

According to Tanya, the wife was aware of her husband’s affairs but chose to turn a blind eye for years. It was only when their grown-up children—both now a part of the film industry—became aware of the situation that she decided to act. “His wife also knows about this, and even their children know about it. He has two grown children in the industry. The kids are very well aware of what their father does, but in front of the cameras they are perfect couple. Wife is very educated, husband is a Desi Munda and they work very well with each other in front of the camera. But behind the scene he has slept with a lot of women,” Tanya revealed.

Wife hired private detective

Explaining how the case came to her, the detective said, “We got the case from one of the managers. The wife gave the manager the right to approach us. We investigated on the actor and realised he is involved in a lot of places. He would give a lot of things to the actresses as a favour for what they would get back to him.”

Tanya further shared that the wife eventually confronted the actor about hiring a private investigator. “The wife confronted him about hiring a detective and he accepted everything. His inconsistent behaviour was showing everything. He was travelling to places his films were not even schedule. There was a lot of inconsistency in his stories, and that’s why the wife doubted him and hired us,” she said.

Despite the years of deceit, Tanya noted that the wife had her own reasons for staying silent. “She decided to do this almost after 20 years of their marriage. For the couple, physical intimacy with another person wasn’t cheating. She kept forgiving him, but eventually her patience ran out after the kids got involved. It must have become very embarrassing for her. For her perhaps emotional cheating was a bigger deal than physical cheating.”

Tanya concluded that after being confronted, the actor promised to mend his ways, particularly for the sake of their children. The detective, however, refrained from revealing any names, keeping the identities of those involved confidential.