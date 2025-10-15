Preity Zinta’s Nostalgic Post About Bobby And Tanya Deol’s Love Story Delights Fans

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentPreity Zinta’s Nostalgic Post About Bobby And Tanya Deol’s Love Story Delights Fans

Preity Zinta celebrated her enduring friendship with Bobby and Tanya Deol at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood’s beloved stars Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol continue to prove that some friendships only get stronger with time. Their heartwarming reunion at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash became a delightful trip down memory lane — filled with nostalgia, laughter, and love.

A Nostalgic Post Filled With Love and Memories

Preity took to social media to celebrate her beautiful bond with Bobby, sharing some fun and heartfelt anecdotes about him and his wife, Tanya Deol.

“Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya and Bobby met (yes, it was at a Diwali party), and yes, I was there in a small way and was a part of the start of their love story, to the Soldier shoot in Australia, which was also their honeymoon, and I was there as a third wheel — they entertained wholeheartedly,” Preity wrote.

The actress further expressed how reconnecting with Bobby and Tanya after years filled her with warmth and made this Diwali even more special.

“Time has flown, but my love for them has only grown. Not only are they made for each other, but they are also the sweetest couple. Meeting them after a long time brought back the fondest memories. Here’s to friendship, happiness, and love to them and all of you reading this,” she added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Style and Sparkle at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Celebration

At the festive gathering, Preity looked radiant in a shimmering white salwar suit adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She accessorised her outfit with traditional jhumkas and her signature dimpled smile.

Bobby Deol, ever the charmer, donned a cream-embroidered kurta paired with a subtle gold stole, while his wife Tanya exuded grace in an elegant ivory and pastel lehenga — the trio epitomised festive glamour.

Sharing glimpses from the evening, Preity thanked the host and wrote, “Thank you so much for the most fun night in a very long time, Manish! Got to catch up with you and everyone else. It was awesome. Happy Diwali and loads of love always.”

A Friendship That Spans Over Three Decades

For those who may not know, Preity and Bobby’s camaraderie dates back to their early film days. The duo starred together in Soldier and later reunited for Dillagi, where Preity made a cameo appearance.

Their bond, lasting more than three decades, remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished friendships — a true testament to loyalty, laughter, and lasting love.

 

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
