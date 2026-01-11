Prashant Tamang’s Old Performance Video Resurfaces After His Death, Fans Call It ‘Heartbreaking’

Actor-singer Prashant Tamang, best known for winning Indian Idol 3, passed away at his New Delhi home on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 43. The news of his sudden demise has left fans and colleagues stunned, with tributes pouring in across social media.

According to reports, Tamang had recently returned from a performance tour in Arunachal Pradesh and fell ill shortly after reaching home. As condolences flooded in, a video from one of his final live shows in Dubai resurfaced online, triggering an emotional response from fans who revisited his last moments on stage.

One of Prashant Tamang’s final performances

Prashant had performed live at Dubai’s Club Yak and Yeti Everest, which had promoted the event with the message, “Get ready for an electrifying performance, amazing vibes, and a night to remember!” The concert took place on December 27, 2025. Following the show, the venue shared a video capturing highlights from the evening, describing it as “Full of excitement, a powerful crowd, and unbeatable vibes.” The clip has since gained renewed attention as fans realised it was among his final performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club_YNY (@clubyakandyeti)

The comment section quickly filled with grief-stricken messages. “He was such a humble human being and a good singer,” wrote one admirer. Another commented, “sleep well dear soul.” A shocked fan posted, “bro tell me you're alive and all are just rumours,” while others wrote, “Rest in power sir. You're going to be missed so much.” Many also revisited his memorable Indian Idol performances, leaving condolence messages there.

Details surrounding his death

Confirming the news, Prashant’s close friend Mahesh Sewa told PTI that the singer-actor passed away at his Janak Puri residence. “He passed away this morning around 9 AM due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital by his family, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. I'm shocked by his untimely demise. I spoke to him a few days ago, and he was hale and hearty.”

Sewa added, “His body is still at the hospital. The family is yet to decide whether to perform the funeral in Delhi or Darjeeling.” The news was first shared publicly by another close friend, Rajesh Ghatani. Tamang had turned 43 just days earlier, on January 4. He was born in 1983 in Darjeeling to a Nepali-speaking Gorkha family.

Before his rise to fame, Prashant worked as a constable with the Kolkata Police, taking over his father’s post. At the age of 24, he auditioned for Indian Idol in 2007 and went on to win the season, becoming a nationwide sensation.

Prashant Tamang's acting career

Beyond music, he built a parallel career in cinema, acting in Nepali films such as Gorkha Paltan, Angalo Yo Maya Ko and Pardesi. Indian audiences last saw him in Paatal Lok Season 2, where he portrayed an assassin named Daniel Lecho. He will make a posthumous appearance in Salman Khan-backed Battle of Galwan, slated for release on April 17.

Prashant Tamang is survived by his wife, Geeta Thapa (née Martha Alley), and their four-year-old daughter, Ariah Tamang.

Related Video Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse