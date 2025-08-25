Pranit More’s Old Jokes On Salman Khan Go Viral As He Joins Bigg Boss 19

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a contestant. But even before he begins making his mark inside, the internet is already buzzing with his past stand-up clips—many of which feature playful jabs at none other than the show’s host, Salman Khan.

Several of Pranit’s stand-up routines have resurfaced online, showcasing his fearless punchlines about Salman’s infamous controversies and quirks: from driving jokes to references about the superstar’s Panvel farmhouse and his iconic bracelet.

In one viral video, Pranit notices a woman in the audience wearing a large ring and quips that it looks like Salman’s bracelet. The woman cheekily replies, “Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon (Yes, I have got half of his stone),” prompting Pranit to retort, “Farmhouse par gayi thi kya (Did you go to his farmhouse)?”—sending the crowd into fits of laughter.

Bold Punchlines on Stage

Pranit didn’t stop there. In another bit, he asks an NGO worker about her organisation. When she responds, “Humara Foothpath,” Pranit jokes, “Kon hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan (Who is the brand ambassador, Salman Khan)?”—a line fans quickly labelled “bold.”

Clips shared by TellyChakkar show even sharper digs, including: “Salman paise nahi khata, logon ke career khata hai (Salman doesn't take money, he takes away other people's career).”

A comic sketch where he mimics Rohit Shetty discussing stunt driving, only for Salman to allegedly jump in with: “Kidar sign karneka hai? (Where do I need to sign).”

Pranit More Meets Salman Khan

However, the dynamic shifted dramatically during the Bigg Boss 19 premiere. Coming face-to-face with Salman on stage, Pranit was teased in Marathi about his past jabs. Salman asked if he would continue making jokes at his expense. Pranit humbly replied, “Nahi sir, aap par mazak udaunga, toh khud udd jaunga. (No, sir. If I crack jokes on you, then I will become a joke).”

This sudden switch from sarcasm to humility sparked mixed reactions online. While some viewers praised his respect, others accused him of toning down his boldness too quickly. Interestingly, Pranit revealed during the episode that his father is a big Salman Khan fan.

Who Is Pranit More?

Pranit More is a bilingual comedian who performs in both Marathi and Hindi. He’s popular on social media through his handles @rj_pranit and @maharashtrianbhau, while his YouTube channel, Pranit More, features sketches and stand-up acts revolving around relatable daily life and cultural quirks.

Before turning to comedy, Pranit worked as a Radio Jockey for four years and even once aspired to be a pilot. His journey into stand-up began after winning a college-level Canvas Laugh competition. Today, he performs live shows across India and also hosts film events.

What’s Next Inside the House?

With the spotlight of Bigg Boss 19 firmly on him—and Salman Khan watching closely—audiences are keen to see if Pranit will continue his witty, fearless style or play it safe under the pressure of reality TV.