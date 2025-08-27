Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPayal Rohatgi Sparks Outrage Over Controversial Remarks On Alia Bhatt’s Privacy Plea

Payal Rohatgi Sparks Outrage Over Controversial Remarks On Alia Bhatt’s Privacy Plea

Alia Bhatt condemned a viral video of her ₹250-crore home as a privacy breach, but Payal Rohatgi mocked her concerns, sparking outrage and backlash from netizens over the insensitive remarks.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to social media on Tuesday to issue a strong statement condemning the invasion of her family’s privacy after a video of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹250-crore Pali Hill home went viral. The six-storey bungalow was filmed and shared online without the couple’s consent, prompting Alia to request the immediate removal of such content. She also urged fans not to circulate or forward the footage, calling it a serious breach of security.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Payal Rohatgi reacts to Alia Bhatt's statement

While the actor’s firm stance drew widespread support, it also sparked trolling, with one comment in particular shocking the internet. Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi reshared Alia’s post with a scathing response.

“That does not come under invasion of privacy. Your sexual act with your husband or another man comes under invasion of privacy,” Payal wrote. She didn’t stop there, adding: “@aliaabhatt sharing location of your house is not INVASION OF PRIVACY. Hope u get basic common sense. Influencers make videos on streets (PUBLIC) and there are houses in back ground. Get yourself security and cameras as u can afford them but kindly use rationale. This is not history but common sense.”


Payal Rohatgi Sparks Outrage Over Controversial Remarks On Alia Bhatt’s Privacy Plea

Netizens react to Payal's comment

Her remarks quickly triggered backlash, with many social media users slamming her comments as insensitive and attention-seeking.

One Reddit user wrote, “Yikes, obsessed with Alia’s sex life? This is beyond perversion and she can be arrested for harassment on social platforms. Bigg Boss contestants should mandatorily undergo self admission to mental health hospitals for 30 days before stepping outside in open spaces.”

Another added, “People be saying anything these days to stay relevant, she's such a massive hater.”

A user mocked Payal’s comments, saying, “I think she just wants people to talk about her or remember she exists cause no one really does.”

Others recalled her previous controversies, with one noting, “This woman is just desperate for fame, even if it means attacking other people. Back during the lockdown, she kept posting videos targeting Kareena and her son, but nobody really paid attention to her. That’s exactly how she should be treated now too.”

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Payal Rohatgi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
India
Justice Pancholi’s SC Elevation Notified After Justice Nagarathna Flags ‘Credibility’ Concerns, Gujarat’s Share
Justice Pancholi’s SC Elevation Notified After Justice Nagarathna Flags ‘Credibility’ Concerns, Gujarat’s Share
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget