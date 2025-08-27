Payal Rohatgi Sparks Outrage Over Controversial Remarks On Alia Bhatt’s Privacy Plea

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to social media on Tuesday to issue a strong statement condemning the invasion of her family’s privacy after a video of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹250-crore Pali Hill home went viral. The six-storey bungalow was filmed and shared online without the couple’s consent, prompting Alia to request the immediate removal of such content. She also urged fans not to circulate or forward the footage, calling it a serious breach of security.

Payal Rohatgi reacts to Alia Bhatt's statement

While the actor’s firm stance drew widespread support, it also sparked trolling, with one comment in particular shocking the internet. Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi reshared Alia’s post with a scathing response.

“That does not come under invasion of privacy. Your sexual act with your husband or another man comes under invasion of privacy,” Payal wrote. She didn’t stop there, adding: “@aliaabhatt sharing location of your house is not INVASION OF PRIVACY. Hope u get basic common sense. Influencers make videos on streets (PUBLIC) and there are houses in back ground. Get yourself security and cameras as u can afford them but kindly use rationale. This is not history but common sense.”





Netizens react to Payal's comment

Her remarks quickly triggered backlash, with many social media users slamming her comments as insensitive and attention-seeking.

One Reddit user wrote, “Yikes, obsessed with Alia’s sex life? This is beyond perversion and she can be arrested for harassment on social platforms. Bigg Boss contestants should mandatorily undergo self admission to mental health hospitals for 30 days before stepping outside in open spaces.”

Another added, “People be saying anything these days to stay relevant, she's such a massive hater.”

A user mocked Payal’s comments, saying, “I think she just wants people to talk about her or remember she exists cause no one really does.”

Others recalled her previous controversies, with one noting, “This woman is just desperate for fame, even if it means attacking other people. Back during the lockdown, she kept posting videos targeting Kareena and her son, but nobody really paid attention to her. That’s exactly how she should be treated now too.”