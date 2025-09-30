Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently gave fans a delightful backstage glimpse from Paris Fashion Week, featuring global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The heartwarming picture, shared on Malhotra’s social media story, has quickly gone viral, offering a rare and intimate look at the mother-daughter duo at the international event.

Aishwarya Rai Steals the Spotlight At Paris Fashion Week

In the photo, Aishwarya exuded timeless elegance in a stunning black outfit adorned with intricate embellishments on the sleeves. Her signature bold red lips and softly curled hair completed the look, radiating confidence and poise.

Beside her, Aaradhya was seen twinning in a chic black leather outfit, her sleek hair left loose, perfectly balancing sophistication with an age-appropriate style.

Malhotra posed with the pair, captioning the post “Backstage #Paris” and tagging Aishwarya, Aaradhya, as well as his jewellery and couture labels. Heart emojis sprinkled across the post highlighted the warmth of the moment, resonating with fans worldwide.





Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week

At the event, Aishwarya walked the ramp in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. The backstage glimpse delighted fans, giving them a rare opportunity to see Aaradhya alongside her superstar mother. Social media has been abuzz with admiration for the duo’s stylish appearance and their endearing bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Aishwarya’s Kindness Off the Ramp

Recently, another heartwarming moment featuring Aishwarya went viral online. A video showed the actress comforting a young fan who was overwhelmed upon meeting her. Gently placing her hand on the fan’s chest to calm her down, Aishwarya reassured the admirer with her trademark kindness.

The touching interaction earned her widespread appreciation, with fans praising her humility despite her global superstar status.