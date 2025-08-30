Param Sundari OTT Release: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Film Set For Streaming

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy-drama, Param Sundari, which hit theatres on August 29, 2025, is now preparing for its digital debut. Reports suggest the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run.

Param Sundari Set for Digital Release

Following the standard eight-week window, fans can expect the film to be available on the platform by October 2025. This will allow viewers who missed the theatrical release—or those eager to revisit the story—to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Initially planned for a July 25 release, Param Sundari finally opened in theatres on August 29, 2025. The rom-com’s mix of humour, romance, and cultural charm positions it to resonate with audiences in its upcoming OTT release.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This is a classic feel-good film. What makes it shine is not so much the novelty of the story – which is fairly predictable – but the way it is told. The breathtaking visuals, vibrant cultural references, and a romantic backdrop against Kerala’s beauty win you over. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra make a charming pair, and the lush frames feel like they could have been sponsored by Kerala Tourism.

Plot and Storyline

The film follows Param Sachadev (Sidharth Malhotra), a Delhi-based entrepreneur struggling with repeated failures in his startup ventures. His latest project, a dating app named Soulmates, promises to match people using advanced algorithms. When Param’s father challenges him to find his soulmate within ten days to secure a ₹5 crore investment, Param travels to Kochi, where he meets Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a warm homestay owner. The cultural differences between them, along with Sundari’s long-time family friend Venugopal, create hurdles that make their journey to love both funny and heartfelt.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and co-written by Aarsh Vora, Param Sundari is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, and Siddhartha Shankar. The film’s music by Sachin–Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has been widely appreciated. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran’s cinematography and Manish Pradhan’s editing enhance the storytelling and visual experience.