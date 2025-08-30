Param Sundari Opens Strong With Sid–Janhvi Chemistry Winning Hearts

Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films’ latest offering, Param Sundari, has hit the ground running at the box office. With glowing reviews and buzzing word-of-mouth, the romantic drama starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor has found a warm welcome from audiences across the country.

Sid–Janhvi Chemistry Strikes a Chord

The biggest talking point since release has been the pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Viewers are calling it one of the most loved on-screen jodis in recent years. For both actors, Param Sundari has also clocked their highest opening in recent times — a sign of how effectively the duo’s chemistry has resonated.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan gushed: "Param Sundari is an old-school romantic family entertainer, that rides on tender moments, slice of life elements, strong music, fresh visuals, and a solid chemistry between the leads. The biggest plus of the #TusharJalota directorial rests in the treatment, as the romantic saga is a breezy watch, palatable to the youth and family audience. While the first half races till the interval, the second half takes a dip, but picks up well from the pre-climax sequence leading to the finale."

PARAM SUNDARI MOVIE REVIEW - FAMILY ENTERTAINER - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟(3.5 STARS)#ParamSundari is an old-school romantic family entertainer, that rides on tender moments, slice of life elements, strong music, fresh visuals, and a solid chemistry between the leads.



The biggest plus of… pic.twitter.com/WkunE8Kb9q — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 29, 2025

Another Instagram user described the pairing as “old school romance we were waiting for.”

Music That Heals and Hooks

Beyond the visuals, the soundtrack has played a major role in building the film’s appeal. Songs like Pardesiya have already become chartbusters, with fans calling the album “a bandage to the soul.” Whether in theatres or streaming platforms, the music is proving to be a crowd-puller on its own.

A Fresh Cultural Blend

Another factor striking a chord with audiences is the film’s cultural setting. Blending a North-South backdrop, the narrative places Sidharth’s “Delhi charm” against Janhvi’s graceful Kerala connect. “The North-South angle feels so fresh and heartwarming. Loved how Sid’s Delhi meets Janhvi’s Kerala. Full paisa vasool love story,” a Facebook user shared.

The Rom-Com Audiences Have Been Craving

In an era dominated by thrillers and action-packed dramas, Param Sundari seems to have tapped into nostalgia for feel-good romance. With packed theatres, emotional highs, and crowd-pleasing music, the film is shaping up as the rom-com viewers have been waiting for — one that delivers both heart and spectacle.