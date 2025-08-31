Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Param Sundari Box Office Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra–Janhvi Kapoor Romcom Picks Up Pace

Param Sundari collects Rs 16.47 cr in 2 days; Sidharth Malhotra–Janhvi Kapoor romcom gains momentum with strong regional response.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic drama Param Sundari continued its promising run on Saturday. Following a strong debut of Rs 7.25 crore on Friday, the film earned Rs 9.22 crore on its second day, bringing its domestic total to Rs 16.47 crore.

Param Sundari Steady Box Office Rise

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Friday’s opening marked Sidharth’s fifth-biggest career opener, surpassing Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film recorded an overall 15.80% occupancy across Hindi-speaking regions. Morning shows opened at 9.67%, gradually increasing to 18.03% in the afternoon and 19.70% in the evening.

Delhi-NCR hosted the most shows with 1,233 screenings, but occupancy was lower at 14.50%. In contrast, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad showed strong audience turnout, with higher occupancy rates across shows. The regional variations highlight the film’s stronger appeal in southern cities.

Param Sundari Review

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This is a classic feel-good film. What makes it shine is not so much the novelty of the story – which is fairly predictable – but the way it is told. The breathtaking visuals, vibrant cultural references, and a romantic backdrop against Kerala’s beauty win you over. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra make a charming pair, and the lush frames feel like they could have been sponsored by Kerala Tourism.

Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran’s cinematography is the heartbeat of the film. The music by Sachin-Jigar adds another soulful layer, ensuring you leave the theater with a smile.

Plot Overview

Param Sundari revolves around Param Sachadev (Sidharth Malhotra), a wealthy but restless Delhi entrepreneur whose repeated business failures prompt his father to challenge him: find a soulmate in 10 days to secure a Rs 5 crore investment. This journey leads him to Kochi, where he meets Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a charming homestay owner. Their budding relationship faces hurdles due to cultural differences and the presence of Sundari’s close family friend Venugopal, shaping a story of romance, risk, and second chances.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Param Sundari
