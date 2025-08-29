Bollywood’s much-anticipated rom-com Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has registered a slow start at the box office. Positioned as Sidharth’s big theatrical comeback after a two-year hiatus, early estimates suggest the film will wrap its opening day with around Rs 7 crore.

Param Sundari: Weak Opening Despite Star Cast

The Tushar Jalota directorial, produced by Maddock Films, was originally slated for a July 25 release but was pushed to late August following the success of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. While the delay aimed to avoid clashes, it appears to have affected audience momentum.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, by 8 pm on its first day, Param Sundari had earned Rs 4.32 crore, with an overall occupancy of just 10.64%. Despite securing 4,908 shows nationwide, the opening figures fell short of expectations for a fresh Sidharth-Janhvi pairing.

For comparison, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 earned Rs 33 lakh on its 16th day, highlighting that Param Sundari’s opening remains modest given its scale and star appeal.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This is a classic feel-good film. What makes it shine is not so much the novelty of the story – which is fairly predictable – but the way it is told. The breathtaking visuals, vibrant cultural references, and a romantic backdrop against Kerala’s beauty win you over. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra make a charming pair, and the lush frames feel like they could have been sponsored by Kerala Tourism.

Struggles for Box Office Success

The debut performance mirrors Sidharth Malhotra’s previous release, Yodha, which opened at Rs 4.1 crore and concluded with Rs 53.5 crore worldwide. While Sidharth has enjoyed digital success with Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video, his last clear theatrical hit remains Kapoor & Sons (2016).

For Janhvi Kapoor, Param Sundari was expected to be a career milestone. Despite acclaimed performances in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, and Mr & Mrs Mahi, a major box office success still eludes her.