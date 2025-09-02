After a fairly decent opening weekend, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest romantic comedy Param Sundari witnessed a sharp fall in collections on its first Monday. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film was expected to bring back Bollywood’s massy rom-com magic, but early numbers suggest the journey may not be smooth.

Monday blues hit Param Sundari collections

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Param Sundari managed to earn only ₹3.50 crore on Day 4. This has brought its total domestic box office collection to ₹28.19 crore. The film opened with ₹7.25 crore on Friday, picked up momentum over the weekend, and saw its best business on Sunday with ₹30.25 crore. However, the weekday dip has raised concerns about its long-term performance.

The film’s Monday numbers look even weaker when compared to Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which released last month. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara had collected ₹22.50 crore on its first Monday alone and went on to cross the ₹100 crore mark swiftly. In contrast, Param Sundari is yet to show signs of reaching even half that milestone.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This is a classic feel-good film. What makes it shine is not so much the novelty of the story – which is fairly predictable – but the way it is told. The breathtaking visuals, vibrant cultural references, and a romantic backdrop against Kerala’s beauty win you over. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra make a charming pair, and the lush frames feel like they could have been sponsored by Kerala Tourism.

About the film

Param Sundari tells the story of a cross-cultural romance between Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a restless entrepreneur from Delhi, and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a grounded homestay owner from Kerala. Their cultural clashes, family dynamics, and an emotional love triangle form the heart of the narrative. Alongside the leads, the film features Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in key supporting roles.