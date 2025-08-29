Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Downloaded Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? You Could Be Slapped With A Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Param Sundari is being circulated on websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, along with several Telegram groups.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Param Sundari Full Movie Leaked: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s new romantic comedy Param Sundari hit theatres on August 29, but has already landed in the crosshairs of online pirates. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie also features Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rajeev Khandelwal. Despite the star-studded lineup, the celebratory release was marred when the film surfaced on piracy networks within hours.

Websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, along with several Telegram groups, have been circulating the film in multiple formats ranging from low-resolution 240p rips to full HD 1080p prints. The leak has raised alarms in the film industry, with stakeholders calling it a serious blow to both revenue and creative effort.

Penalties You'll Face If You Download Param Sundari Illegally

Downloading or streaming pirated copies may seem like a quick way to catch the latest release, but the risks run deeper.

Under Indian copyright laws, viewers caught accessing illegal versions can face hefty penalties. Offenders may be fined up to Rs 2 lakh, and in some cases, even face imprisonment. Cybersecurity professionals warn that piracy platforms often act as traps, embedding malware, spyware, or phishing links.

Users who venture onto such sites expose themselves to potential identity theft and financial fraud. To make matters worse, pirated films typically come with distorted visuals, chopped-up sequences, distracting watermarks, and compromised sound, diluting the intended cinematic experience.

Many of these portals also redirect users to unsafe content, including adult material and online scams, posing additional risks for younger audiences.

Support Cinema, Not Piracy

Industry voices have consistently pointed out that piracy doesn’t just hurt box office numbers; it undercuts the dedication of the people behind the camera. Months of work from cast, crew, and technicians are undermined when films are leaked online for free.

ABP Live strongly emphasises the need to resist such practices, stating that every illegal download weakens the ecosystem of cinema. Audiences are encouraged to choose licensed streaming platforms or watch films in theatres to ensure that artists and production houses receive fair recognition and compensation.

The message is clear: enjoying cinema legally safeguards not just creativity but also the livelihoods of thousands connected to the industry. Respecting the box office is the most effective way to ensure that stories like Param Sundari continue to be told.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Entertainment TECHNOLOGY
