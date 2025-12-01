Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amid Worsening Delhi Pollution, Supreme Court's Big Observation On Stubble Burning

Amid Worsening Delhi Pollution, Supreme Court’s Big Observation On Stubble Burning

The Chief Justice said that blaming stubble burning has become a pattern whenever air quality deteriorates in the national capital or neighbouring regions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday observed that stubble burning should not be turned into a political flashpoint, while hearing the ongoing Supreme Court case on air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

CJI Warns Against Politicising Stubble Burning

The Chief Justice said that blaming stubble burning has become a pattern whenever air quality deteriorates in the national capital or neighbouring regions. He added that farmers require support and awareness, along with access to certain machines that can help prevent burning of residue.

The CJI also pointed out that stubble burning continued during the COVID lockdown, but the capital still witnessed a blue sky, hinting at other major contributors to pollution levels.

Delhi’s AQI In ‘Very Poor’ Category

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, 24 out of 38 monitoring stations in the city recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, while the remaining 14 registered ‘poor’ levels.

As per CPCB norms, an AQI between 0-50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stubble Burning Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI SUpreme COurt SC On Delhi AQI
