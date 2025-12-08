Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Papa Ho Mere, Dharam Ho Sabke’: Bobby Deol Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra On Birthday

On the occasion of his father Dharmendra’s birthday, Bobby Deol paid an emotional tribute, celebrating the legendary actor’s life and enduring legacy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: On the occasion of his father Dharmendra’s birthday, Bobby Deol paid an emotional tribute, celebrating the legendary actor’s life and enduring legacy.

Sharing heartfelt memories and touching words, the ‘Animal’ actor honored his father’s journey in cinema and the invaluable lessons he imparted to the family. In his heartfelt birthday tribute, Bobby expressed deep love and admiration for his father, Dharmendra. He described the immense love, guidance, and support his father has given the family, recalling how Dharmendra stood by them in every smile, tear, and challenge.

Bobby also highlighted his father’s journey as a star who never left anyone behind and celebrated the pride he brought to their hometown, Punjab, and the nation. Sharing his image, the actor wrote in Hindi, “Mere Pyaare Papa aur Hamare Pyaare Dharam, Aapki soch main yeh likh raha hoon. Duniya mein itna pyaar nahi jitna aapne hum sabhi ko diya. Har muskurahat, har tapakte aansoo mein saath nibhaya, Har mushkil mein haath badhaya. Us tarah jis tarah sirf hum sab ke Dharam kar sakte the.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

“Aap star banne toh sabko saath leke haath thaam ke aage badhe, Kisi ka haath nahi chhoda. Aapke humare Punjab ke Dango ka, Sahnewal ka, Bharat ka jhanda garv se lehraya. He-Man ho aap sab ke, Lekin bachpan se hi aap mere hero ho. Aap hi se humne sapne dekhna seekha, Aap hi se humne atmvishwas karna seekha, Aapke sanskaar se hum Deol banne. Dil ho to aapke jaisa, Junoon ho to aapke jaisa, Pyaar karo to aapke jaisa, Insaan bano to aapke jaisa. Papa ho aap mere, Lekin Dharam ho aap hum sab ke. Proud to be yours. Happy Birthday, my precious Papa. Love you forever and always.” (sic)

Social media has been flooded with birthday wishes for Dharmendra from celebrities, fans, and members of the Deol family. Sunny Deol and his sons, Karan and Rajveer, along with Hema Malini and Esha Deol, shared heartfelt notes honoring the legendary actor on his special day.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
