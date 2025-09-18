Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTThe Ba***ds of Bollywood Review: Bollywood Secrets Laid Bare in Hilarious, Bold Debut By Aryan Khan

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Review: Bollywood Secrets Laid Bare in Hilarious, Bold Debut By Aryan Khan

The Ba***ds of Bollywood review: Aryan Khan directorial is a bold, entertaining Netflix debut that skewers Bollywood’s nepotism, politics, and glitz, delivering sharp satire, star cameos, and a fresh, self-aware take.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 03:30 PM (IST)

The Ba***ds of Bollywood review: When Aryan Khan announced his directorial debut, expectations were sky-high. With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, streaming now on Netflix, he delivers a gutsy, irreverent, and surprisingly sharp series that blends satire with drama — and isn’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers.

From the very first episode, Aryan sets the tone with bold punches. There’s a dig at Samir Wankhede, a tongue-in-cheek portrayal of paparazzi being paid to show up, and Karan Johar casually calling himself a “movie mafia” while claiming affection for outsiders. Nepotism is tackled head-on, Shah Rukh Khan is dubbed the “Baadshah of the Hour,” Salman Khan jokes that fatherhood is his greatest fear, and Emraan Hashmi is hilariously reinvented as an intimacy coach. Aryan even pokes fun at himself, with Arjun Kapoor joining in on the self-mockery.

It’s the kind of insider roasting and candid commentary that Bollywood rarely allows on screen — and Aryan goes all in.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood story

The narrative follows Aasmaan (played by Lakshya), a newcomer trying to cement his place in the industry. After one successful film, he lands a three-movie deal with producer Freddy Sodawala. But when Karan Johar offers him a coveted project opposite Karishma, daughter of superstar Ajay Talwar, the young actor faces a dilemma. Ajay is dead set against the pairing, while Aasmaan struggles with personal challenges — including a sick father who needs treatment.

Across seven episodes, the show unpacks Bollywood’s many underbellies: nepotism, industry politics, fading stardom, the underworld’s shadow, and the harsh divide between glitz and darkness. The final twist? A tongue-in-cheek family drama within the show itself, cheekily titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

What works in The Ba***ds of Bollywood story

Aryan Khan deserves credit for not playing it safe. His direction is confident, his writing sharp, and the satire well-aimed. The series never drags — each episode carries its own punch, with cameos keeping the momentum alive. From star kids flaunting privilege to outsiders battling for survival, the commentary lands hard but remains entertaining.

The show also gives a glimpse into the forgotten stars of yesteryear through Rajat Bedi’s poignant track, a reminder of how unforgiving the industry can be.

Performances

Lakshya impresses as the ambitious rookie, striking the right balance of innocence and determination. Bobby Deol is pitch-perfect as a fading superstar, while Sahher Bambba and Anya Singh bring freshness and confidence. Raghav Juyal steals scenes with his effortless charm — the kind of actor who could even make a corpse role in CID memorable. Manoj Pahwa nails the part of a failed singer, Mona Singh delivers with ease, and Vijayant Kohli shines as Aasmaan’s father. Rajat Bedi, as a star lost to obscurity, is excellent, while Gautami Kapoor, though limited by screen time, makes her mark. Manish Chaudhari, as the sharp producer Sodawala, fits like a glove.

Direction & writing

Aryan shows surprising maturity for a first-time director. Yes, being Shah Rukh Khan’s son may have opened doors, but the vision and execution are entirely his own. He takes on topics that Bollywood usually brushes under the carpet, handling them with wit and courage. Not every gag lands, and a few plot points feel a little illogical — the climax, in particular, could have been stronger. But viewed as a spoof, the absurdity adds to its charm.

Also read: Internet Melts As Bobby Deol Gets Aryan Khan To Smile At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening. Video

Verdict

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is cheeky, entertaining, and daring — a fresh take on the industry that is as self-aware as it is enjoyable. Aryan Khan proves he’s not here to play it safe, and while this debut isn’t flawless, it’s a promising start.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Movies
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
World
Saudi-Pakistan Defence Agreement: Symbolism Or Real Threat For India? 7 Top Takeaways
Saudi-Pakistan Defence Agreement: Symbolism Or Real Threat For India? 7 Top Takeaways
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget