Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiered in Mumbai this week, turning into a glittering night with stars like Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Vicky Kaushal in attendance. While the series itself was the center of attention, a candid moment from the red carpet is now stealing the spotlight online—Bobby Deol making Aryan Khan laugh for the cameras.

Bobby Deol breaks Aryan Khan’s serious streak

Known for maintaining a poker face in front of photographers, Aryan’s composed demeanor has often intrigued fans. According to the team of his debut series, Aryan is hesitant to smile in front of cameras. But at the premiere, Bobby Deol decided to change that.

In a clip now going viral, the cast is seen posing for the paparazzi when Bobby, seated beside Aryan, nudges him playfully and flashes a wide grin. The gesture worked—Aryan cracked a rare smile, sending fans into a frenzy.

Social media reactions to viral video

The moment has set the internet abuzz, with fans gushing over Aryan’s smile. One user wrote, “He is so handsome and you can tell that he is a good man.” Another observed, “He looks stressed out.”

Others were more emotional, with one comment reading, “Media and public took his Smile away during his tough time... I am very much happy and glad He got a most supportive father who rescued him like a Superman and gave him all necessary support.”

Many simply couldn’t get over his look: “Unbelievable Aryan soooooo sweet smiling,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Damn! He is so handsome.” Someone else quipped, “Who said Aryan doesn’t smile in front of the camera? Bobby got him to smile.”

Aryan Khan’s debut as a director

While Shah Rukh Khan carved his legacy as an actor, Aryan has chosen a different path—stepping into the industry as a filmmaker. His first project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, released on Netflix on September 18.

The premiere was a family affair, attended by Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana, and AbRam Khan. Rumoured girlfriend and Brazilian actor Larissa Bonesi also marked her presence, alongside a host of Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Manoj Pahwa.

Written by Aryan and produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, the seven-episode series stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

The story follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious outsider dreaming of stardom, navigating the ups and downs of showbiz with the help of his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh).