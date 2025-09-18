Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentInternet Melts As Bobby Deol Gets Aryan Khan To Smile At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening. Video

Internet Melts As Bobby Deol Gets Aryan Khan To Smile At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening. Video

At the Mumbai premiere of Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Bobby Deol managed to make the usually reserved filmmaker smile for the paparazzi—a rare moment that has fans swooning online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 01:45 PM (IST)

Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiered in Mumbai this week, turning into a glittering night with stars like Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Vicky Kaushal in attendance. While the series itself was the center of attention, a candid moment from the red carpet is now stealing the spotlight online—Bobby Deol making Aryan Khan laugh for the cameras.

Bobby Deol breaks Aryan Khan’s serious streak

Known for maintaining a poker face in front of photographers, Aryan’s composed demeanor has often intrigued fans. According to the team of his debut series, Aryan is hesitant to smile in front of cameras. But at the premiere, Bobby Deol decided to change that.

In a clip now going viral, the cast is seen posing for the paparazzi when Bobby, seated beside Aryan, nudges him playfully and flashes a wide grin. The gesture worked—Aryan cracked a rare smile, sending fans into a frenzy.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Kumar Dangodra (@mahesh_videojournalist)

Social media reactions to viral video

The moment has set the internet abuzz, with fans gushing over Aryan’s smile. One user wrote, “He is so handsome and you can tell that he is a good man.” Another observed, “He looks stressed out.”

Others were more emotional, with one comment reading, “Media and public took his Smile away during his tough time... I am very much happy and glad He got a most supportive father who rescued him like a Superman and gave him all necessary support.”

Many simply couldn’t get over his look: “Unbelievable Aryan soooooo sweet smiling,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Damn! He is so handsome.” Someone else quipped, “Who said Aryan doesn’t smile in front of the camera? Bobby got him to smile.”

Aryan Khan’s debut as a director

While Shah Rukh Khan carved his legacy as an actor, Aryan has chosen a different path—stepping into the industry as a filmmaker. His first project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, released on Netflix on September 18.

The premiere was a family affair, attended by Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana, and AbRam Khan. Rumoured girlfriend and Brazilian actor Larissa Bonesi also marked her presence, alongside a host of Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Manoj Pahwa.

Also read: Early Reviews Call Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood ‘Spoofy, Goofy Fun’: 'Binge Watch It!'

Written by Aryan and produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, the seven-episode series stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

The story follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious outsider dreaming of stardom, navigating the ups and downs of showbiz with the help of his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh).

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bobby Deol Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Movies
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget