Sant Web Series Announced: Almighty Motion Picture To Bring Neem Karoli Baba's Life To Global Audiences

Sant Web Series Announced: Almighty Motion Picture To Bring Neem Karoli Baba’s Life To Global Audiences

Almighty Motion Picture announces Sant, a 7-part global web series on Neem Karoli Baba, blending spirituality, cinema, and world-class storytelling.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:42 PM (IST)

Almighty Motion Picture has unveiled what it describes as its most expansive and spiritually driven project yet — Sant, a seven-part premium web series inspired by the life, teachings, and lasting influence of revered spiritual master Neem Karoli Baba. Positioned as a landmark production, the series aims to translate the saint’s philosophy of devotion, service, and unconditional love into a cinematic experience designed for audiences across the world.

A Spiritual Narrative with Global Scale

Sant is being envisioned as a multilingual global series, with plans to produce the show in 20 languages. This approach places it among the most ambitious spiritual projects to emerge from an Indian banner. The makers intend to use a blend of live-action storytelling, advanced visual effects, and AI-supported visual reconstruction to recreate various periods and pivotal moments from Neem Karoli Baba’s life.

According to the production team, the series has undergone more than two years of detailed research and development. Spiritual scholars, historians, and creative professionals have been closely involved to ensure that the portrayal remains historically accurate, culturally sensitive, and emotionally authentic.

Global Craft Meets Indian Spiritual Roots

To meet international streaming standards, Almighty Motion Picture has brought on board leading technical experts from the United Kingdom, while assembling a strong Indian creative and production team. The goal, the makers say, is to combine global craftsmanship with an Indian spiritual core.

As part of its outreach, the production plans to make sincere efforts to connect with well-known international figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Julia Roberts, and the Steve Jobs Foundation, all of whom are widely believed to have been influenced by Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings. The intent is to reflect the universal relevance and far-reaching impact of the saint’s philosophy.

Producer’s Personal and Spiritual Commitment

Producer and Almighty Motion Picture founder Prabhleen Sandhu has described Sant as both a creative endeavour and a deeply personal journey. Speaking about the project, she said, “Sant is not just a series for me — it is a spiritual responsibility. Neem Karoli Baba ji has guided and protected me through the most challenging phases of my life. As a believer, I feel honoured to bring his story to the world. As a producer, I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this series is created with the highest level of sincerity, devotion, and world-class quality.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Building on a Strong Creative Legacy

Sandhu’s recent body of work has helped establish her reputation for ambitious storytelling. She previously produced Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, a paranormal web series that premiered on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video, earning attention for its unconventional subject matter. She also completed Made in India – A Titan Story, a series chronicling the journey of Titan, featuring Naseeruddin Shah as J.R.D. Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai.

With Sant, the banner hopes to raise the bar for spiritual storytelling, presenting it not just as content but as a reflective cinematic experience. Details regarding casting, streaming platforms, and production timelines are expected to be revealed in the months ahead.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sant Web Series Neem Karoli Baba Series Almighty Motion Picture Prabhleen Sandhu Global OTT Series
