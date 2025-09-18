Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTRanbir Kapoor’s Cameo In The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ends In On-Screen Rejection. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s Cameo In The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ends In On-Screen Rejection. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood goes viral as he faces an on-screen rejection, delivering a hilarious and memorable moment in the Netflix series.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 04:15 PM (IST)

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and anticipation for the series had been building for months. With a talented cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Sahher Bambba, plus a trailer full of unexpected twists, fans were eager to see what the young filmmaker had crafted. But beyond the main cast, it was the promise of star-studded cameos that had audiences particularly excited.

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shortly after the Netflix premiere, one scene caught everyone’s attention online. In a rare on-screen moment, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor experiences something fans had never seen before, being turned down by a girl. Yes, RK facing rejection has now gone viral, sparking a flurry of social media reactions.

In the series, Lakshya plays Aasmaan Singh, an aspiring star trying to make his mark in Bollywood, while Anya Singh portrays his loyal manager, Sanya. In a pivotal scene, filmmaker Karan Johar offers Sanya a job — presumably managing Ranbir Kapoor. Anya, meeting RK for the first time, is visibly starstruck, especially when he casually asks for a puff from her vape. Yet, despite the allure of working with a superstar, she politely declines, stating, “I’m a good manager but a better friend,” refusing to abandon Aasmaan.

Karan Johar, ever the playful provocateur, asks Ranbir, “Is that the first time a girl has turned you down?” Ranbir clutches his chest in mock heartbreak and quips, “So, this is how it feels?” Karan responds with a cheeky, “I wouldn’t know.” Before exiting, Sanya gifts Ranbir her vape, and when KJo calls her decision “stupidity,” RK corrects him: “No Karan. That’s loyalty.” The sequence not only showcases Ranbir’s effortless charm but also Karan’s humor, making it one of the most memorable moments from the series so far.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood review

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is now streaming on Netflix. ABP Live's review of the series reads, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood is cheeky, entertaining, and daring — a fresh take on the industry that is as self-aware as it is enjoyable. Aryan Khan proves he’s not here to play it safe, and while this debut isn’t flawless, it’s a promising start." Read full review here

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget