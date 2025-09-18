Ranbir Kapoor’s Cameo In The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ends In On-Screen Rejection. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and anticipation for the series had been building for months. With a talented cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Sahher Bambba, plus a trailer full of unexpected twists, fans were eager to see what the young filmmaker had crafted. But beyond the main cast, it was the promise of star-studded cameos that had audiences particularly excited.

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shortly after the Netflix premiere, one scene caught everyone’s attention online. In a rare on-screen moment, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor experiences something fans had never seen before, being turned down by a girl. Yes, RK facing rejection has now gone viral, sparking a flurry of social media reactions.

In the series, Lakshya plays Aasmaan Singh, an aspiring star trying to make his mark in Bollywood, while Anya Singh portrays his loyal manager, Sanya. In a pivotal scene, filmmaker Karan Johar offers Sanya a job — presumably managing Ranbir Kapoor. Anya, meeting RK for the first time, is visibly starstruck, especially when he casually asks for a puff from her vape. Yet, despite the allure of working with a superstar, she politely declines, stating, “I’m a good manager but a better friend,” refusing to abandon Aasmaan.

Karan Johar, ever the playful provocateur, asks Ranbir, “Is that the first time a girl has turned you down?” Ranbir clutches his chest in mock heartbreak and quips, “So, this is how it feels?” Karan responds with a cheeky, “I wouldn’t know.” Before exiting, Sanya gifts Ranbir her vape, and when KJo calls her decision “stupidity,” RK corrects him: “No Karan. That’s loyalty.” The sequence not only showcases Ranbir’s effortless charm but also Karan’s humor, making it one of the most memorable moments from the series so far.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood review

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is now streaming on Netflix. ABP Live's review of the series reads, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood is cheeky, entertaining, and daring — a fresh take on the industry that is as self-aware as it is enjoyable. Aryan Khan proves he’s not here to play it safe, and while this debut isn’t flawless, it’s a promising start." Read full review here