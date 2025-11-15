Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'We've No Vote Right Now...': TVK Chief Vijay Sounds Alarm On SIR In TN, Urges Action

Vijay, founder of TVK, is urging Tamil Nadu citizens to urgently verify their voter registration due to widespread omissions in the electoral rolls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has urged the people of Tamil Nadu to take urgent steps to verify their names on the electoral rolls, warning that lakhs of eligible voters may lose their constitutional right to vote due to ongoing issues in the voter list revision process.

TVK Chief Vijay Sounds Alarm On SIR In TN

In a video message, Vijay stressed that the right to vote is the most fundamental identity of a citizen and central to Indian democracy. He said he was “shocked” to learn that several individuals across Tamil Nadu have discovered that their names are missing from the rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission.

Vijay pointed out that Tamil Nadu is estimated to have 4.36 crore voters as per the last electoral count, yet many people are now being informed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) that their names do not appear on the draft voter list. BLOs are responsible for field verification and for submitting accurate voter details before the revised rolls are published.

He also referred to allegations from certain political parties claiming that forms required for inclusion in the voter list are not being distributed in some areas. Vijay questioned the accountability of officials and emphasised that lack of cooperation only deepens the crisis.

Offering a solution, Vijay reminded citizens that even if forms are not provided physically, they can be downloaded directly from the Election Commission’s website and submitted without depending on intermediaries. For new voters, he highlighted Form 6 as the essential document for enrolment and urged people to ensure all details and proofs are accurate.

Calling for immediate corrective action, Vijay said issues in the SIR process must be fixed to protect the democratic rights of the people. “Our greatest strength in a democracy is our vote,” he said, encouraging the public to safeguard that power by ensuring their names remain on the voter list.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Vijay Tamil NAdu SIR
